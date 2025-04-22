Shannon Sharpe, Stephen A. Smith and Bart Scott voice their displeasure over Brock Purdy saying the 49ers' downturn was due to fatigue from playoff runs. (2:06)

Open Extended Reactions

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers and quarterback Brock Purdy do not yet have a long-term contract extension done. But that isn't keeping Purdy away from the team as it begins its offseason training program.

As the Niners report for the start of their offseason program Tuesday, Purdy is part of the group of players taking part in the voluntary activities, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Linebacker Fred Warner, who is still under contract for two more seasons but could also be in line for an extension, is also in attendance.

One Niner also seeking a new deal who is not at the team facility Tuesday is tight end George Kittle, who is entering the final year of the contract he signed in 2020. While Kittle has told ESPN he would like to sign an extension that would allow him to retire as a Niner, it's not unusual for veterans such as him to miss this portion of the offseason program, especially since they are voluntary.

The 49ers and Purdy, meanwhile, have been attempting to strike a deal for most of the offseason that will keep Purdy in place as the franchise quarterback for the long haul. Set to enter his fourth year in the league, this is the first time Purdy has been eligible for an extension.

After the season, Purdy indicated he would, ideally, like to have a deal done by the start of the offseason program. At the league meetings in Palm Beach last month, general manager John Lynch indicated that was at least a possibility.

"I don't think it's too optimistic [to get it done by then]," Lynch said then. "I think I understand why Brock wants that. We'd like that very much, so we've just got to find that right place for both sides, and I would love nothing more than for that to be the case."

While an accord hasn't yet materialized, Purdy's presence at the start of the voluntary portion of the offseason is, at least, an indication that negotiations haven't become acrimonious.

Purdy is slated to make $5 million in the final year of his rookie deal and is believed to be seeking a deal that could raise his annual salary to $50-plus million per season.

Kittle is entering the final year of a five-year, $75 million extension he signed in 2020. He's slated to count $22,085,000 against the 2025 salary cap, a number that would exceed his previous high cap hit by a little less than $10 million. His deal also includes void years through 2028 that add up to more than a $13 million cap hit in 2026 after the contract expires.

With Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride signing a four-year extension averaging $19 million per season recently, Kittle is now the fourth-highest paid tight end in the NFL in average annual salary.

Kittle told ESPN after the season that he doesn't want to go anywhere.

"My goal is to wear the red and gold my entire career," Kittle said.

At February's NFL combine, Lynch said the Niners also want Kittle to finish his career in San Francisco, though he also indicated some other pieces of business would likely take precedent.

The 49ers start their OTAs on May 27, but their first mandatory activity of the offseason isn't until their minicamp on June 10-11.