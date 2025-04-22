Stephen A. Smith explains that the Cowboys still have popularity and prestige, but the Eagles have delivered in more substantial areas recently. (2:11)

Jalen Hurts' year continues to get even better.

After a season highlighted by Hurts spearheading the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl LIX title over the Kansas City Chiefs in February, the quarterback revealed to Men's Health that he officially tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend and fiancée, Bry Burrows, this spring.

Hurts told Men's Health that by the time the interview was published, "You can call her my wife." He brought a pink Post-it note from his wife to the interview that read: "You are exactly where you are supposed to be. I love you. Follow God! I follow you."

After Philadelphia defeated the Green Bay Packers 34-29 in Week 1 of the 2024-25 season in Brazil, where Hurts threw for 278 yards and two touchdowns, Hurts revealed that he was engaged to Burrows.

"I mean, to this point in my life, that's an irreplaceable feeling," Hurts said. "I think that's what allowed us to get to where we are now."

The couple began dating in college when Hurts was the signal-caller for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Hurts and Burrows are both members of the Divine Nine -- Black Greek-letter fraternities and sororities that are part of the National Pan-Hellenic Council. Hurts is a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated, while his wife is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

The couple went public with their relationship in 2023, the same year Hurts won his first NFC Championship Game.

Hurts amassed 2,903 passing yards and 18 touchdowns in the 2024 season for Philadelphia. In Super Bowl LIX, Hurts threw for 221 yards and two passing touchdowns, with a rushing touchdown as well.