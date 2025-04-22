        <
          NFL teams with the most No. 1 draft picks in Super Bowl era

          In the Super Bowl era, the Colts have secured more No. 1 draft picks than any other NFL team (6). Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire
          • Keith Jenkins
          Apr 22, 2025, 07:05 PM

          In the NFL, the team with the worst record at the end of the previous season gets the No. 1 pick in the draft. This rule is designed to give teams with the least amount of success the best chance to change the trajectory of their franchise.

          Sometimes it works out. Sometimes it doesn't.

          The Cincinnati Bengals drafted quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft following a 2-14 finish in 2019. Burrow led the franchise to the Super Bowl two seasons later.

          The Cleveland Browns have also found themselves at the top of the draft on numerous occasions but have struggled to find stability at the quarterback position. They only have one playoff win since the franchise was re-established in 1999.

          Here is a look at the NFL teams that have had the most No. 1 picks in the Super Bowl era (since 1967).

          6

          Colts (Baltimore, Indianapolis): 1967, 1983, 1990, 1992, 1998, 2012

          5

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1976, 1977, 1986, 1987, 2015

          4

          Buffalo Bills: 1969, 1972, 1979, 1985

          Cincinnati Bengals: 1994, 1995, 2003, 2020

          Cleveland Browns: 1999, 2000, 2017, 2018

          New England Patriots: 1971, 1982, 1984, 1993

          3

          Atlanta Falcons: 1975, 1988, 2001

          Dallas Cowboys: 1974, 1989, 1991

          Houston Texans: 2002, 2006, 2014

          Rams (St. Louis, Los Angeles): 1997, 2010, 2016

          2

          Carolina Panthers: 2011, 2023

          Detroit Lions: 1980, 2009

          Jacksonville Jaguars: 2021, 2022

          Tennessee Titans: 1973, 1978 (as the Houston Oilers)

          1

          Arizona Cardinals: 2019

          Chicago Bears: 2024

          Kansas City Chiefs: 2013

          Las Vegas Raiders: 2007 (as the Oakland Raiders)

          Los Angeles Chargers: 2004 (as the San Diego Chargers)

          Miami Dolphins: 2008

          Minnesota Vikings: 1968

          New Orleans Saints: 1981

          New York Jets: 1996

          Pittsburgh Steelers: 1970

          San Francisco 49ers: 2005

          0

          Baltimore Ravens

          Denver Broncos

          Seattle Seahawks

          Other NFL franchises with No. 1 draft picks prior to 1967

          Green Bay Packers

          New York Giants

          Philadelphia Eagles

          Washington Commanders

