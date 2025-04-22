NFL teams with the most No. 1 draft picks in Super Bowl era

Open Extended Reactions

In the NFL, the team with the worst record at the end of the previous season gets the No. 1 pick in the draft. This rule is designed to give teams with the least amount of success the best chance to change the trajectory of their franchise.

Sometimes it works out. Sometimes it doesn't.

The Cincinnati Bengals drafted quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft following a 2-14 finish in 2019. Burrow led the franchise to the Super Bowl two seasons later.

The Cleveland Browns have also found themselves at the top of the draft on numerous occasions but have struggled to find stability at the quarterback position. They only have one playoff win since the franchise was re-established in 1999.

Here is a look at the NFL teams that have had the most No. 1 picks in the Super Bowl era (since 1967).

6

Colts (Baltimore, Indianapolis): 1967, 1983, 1990, 1992, 1998, 2012

5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1976, 1977, 1986, 1987, 2015

4

Buffalo Bills: 1969, 1972, 1979, 1985

Cincinnati Bengals: 1994, 1995, 2003, 2020

Cleveland Browns: 1999, 2000, 2017, 2018

New England Patriots: 1971, 1982, 1984, 1993

3

Atlanta Falcons: 1975, 1988, 2001

Dallas Cowboys: 1974, 1989, 1991

Houston Texans: 2002, 2006, 2014

Rams (St. Louis, Los Angeles): 1997, 2010, 2016

2

Carolina Panthers: 2011, 2023

Detroit Lions: 1980, 2009

Jacksonville Jaguars: 2021, 2022

Tennessee Titans: 1973, 1978 (as the Houston Oilers)

1

Arizona Cardinals: 2019

Chicago Bears: 2024

Kansas City Chiefs: 2013

Las Vegas Raiders: 2007 (as the Oakland Raiders)

Los Angeles Chargers: 2004 (as the San Diego Chargers)

Miami Dolphins: 2008

Minnesota Vikings: 1968

New Orleans Saints: 1981

New York Jets: 1996

Pittsburgh Steelers: 1970

San Francisco 49ers: 2005

0

Baltimore Ravens

Denver Broncos

Seattle Seahawks

Other NFL franchises with No. 1 draft picks prior to 1967

Green Bay Packers

New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

