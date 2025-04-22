NFL teams with the most No. 1 draft picks in Super Bowl era

In the NFL, the team with the worst record at the end of the previous season gets the No. 1 pick in the draft. This rule is designed to give teams with the least amount of success the best chance to change the trajectory of their franchise.
Sometimes it works out. Sometimes it doesn't.
The Cincinnati Bengals drafted quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft following a 2-14 finish in 2019. Burrow led the franchise to the Super Bowl two seasons later.
The Cleveland Browns have also found themselves at the top of the draft on numerous occasions but have struggled to find stability at the quarterback position. They only have one playoff win since the franchise was re-established in 1999.
Here is a look at the NFL teams that have had the most No. 1 picks in the Super Bowl era (since 1967).
6
Colts (Baltimore, Indianapolis): 1967, 1983, 1990, 1992, 1998, 2012
5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1976, 1977, 1986, 1987, 2015
4
Buffalo Bills: 1969, 1972, 1979, 1985
Cincinnati Bengals: 1994, 1995, 2003, 2020
Cleveland Browns: 1999, 2000, 2017, 2018
New England Patriots: 1971, 1982, 1984, 1993
3
Atlanta Falcons: 1975, 1988, 2001
Dallas Cowboys: 1974, 1989, 1991
Houston Texans: 2002, 2006, 2014
Rams (St. Louis, Los Angeles): 1997, 2010, 2016
2
Carolina Panthers: 2011, 2023
Detroit Lions: 1980, 2009
Jacksonville Jaguars: 2021, 2022
Tennessee Titans: 1973, 1978 (as the Houston Oilers)
1
Arizona Cardinals: 2019
Chicago Bears: 2024
Kansas City Chiefs: 2013
Las Vegas Raiders: 2007 (as the Oakland Raiders)
Los Angeles Chargers: 2004 (as the San Diego Chargers)
Miami Dolphins: 2008
Minnesota Vikings: 1968
New Orleans Saints: 1981
New York Jets: 1996
Pittsburgh Steelers: 1970
San Francisco 49ers: 2005
0
Other NFL franchises with No. 1 draft picks prior to 1967
Check out the ESPN NFL draft hub page for the latest news, features, analysis, draft order, Draftcast, best available and more.