Travis Hunter Sr. received clearance to attend the 2025 NFL draft in Green Bay, where his Heisman Trophy-winning son is expected to be selected among the top picks Thursday night.

Hunter Sr. was granted an exception to the travel restriction under terms of a three-year probation agreement stemming from a 2023 arrest for undisclosed charges that carried a 90-day jail sentence. Though Hunter Sr. was released early -- days before his son was presented the Heisman -- he was not in attendance for the ceremony.

USA Today reported that Hunter Sr. will be restricted to his hotel and the draft grounds in and around Lambeau Field.

A wide receiver and cornerback, Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy in a historic dual role at Colorado. He's projected to be selected with the No. 2 pick by the Cleveland Browns or third overall by the New York Giants.

Hunter did not leave his father out of the festivities in New York, talking to him directly during an emotional acceptance speech.

"All the times that you didn't get to see me, or the times you did come to see my games," Hunter said in December. "From not seeing probably two games in high school to seeing me on TV every weekend and coming to see me. That means so much to me. I know you wanted to be here and you can't, but trust me, I got you. I'm bringing the trophy home. I love you."