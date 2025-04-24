Open Extended Reactions

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- His former boss recently called him a "hidden gem" in the scouting and personnel community. Those days are over.

After 13 years in background roles with the Denver Broncos -- from scouting intern to assistant general manager -- Darren Mougey is out front, preparing to direct his first draft from the big chair as the New York Jets' general manager.

"Yeah, I'm sure there'll be some nerves," Mougey said, who was hired in January to replace Joe Douglas. "It's definitely different being one that gives suggestions, and then one that makes a decision."

Mougey, 40, inherits eight draft picks, including three in the first three rounds: Nos. 7, 42 and 73. He inherits more than that, of course. He takes on a situation steeped in losing (the Jets haven't had a winning season since 2015), and an organization that has failed to capitalize on primo draft position -- seven top-10 picks since 2015, tied for the second-most.

"The thing that sticks out with [Mougey] is everything that he has seen," Broncos GM George Paton said at the scouting combine. "He's been part of Super Bowl teams, he's been part of rebuilds, he's been part of everything in between. ... I always felt like he was a hidden gem, and I was surprised why teams weren't talking to him [for GM jobs]."

It's always a challenge for first-year GMs because the draft comes up quickly on the calendar. In Mougey's case, he only had 90 days to prepare and meld his own philosophy (and that of coach Aaron Glenn) with information culled from scouts that worked for Douglas.

It can be a cumbersome process with conflicting agendas. Mougey called it a "seamless" transition. He made two hires to play key roles -- senior football advisor Rick Spielman (former Minnesota Vikings GM) and co-director of player personnel Robbie Paton (former Broncos scout), George's nephew. They've conducted morning-to-night draft meetings since April 7, also soliciting input from the coaching staff as they finalized their draft board.

Mougey is a wild card because he has no track record, so it's difficult to predict how the Jets will attack this draft. He called himself a "blend" of Paton, Broncos coach Sean Payton and former Broncos executive and Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway -- the three people he cited as the most influential in his career.

Here are a few thoughts and questions as Mougey approaches the first round on Thursday night (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC and the ESPN App):

Best player available vs. need

Mougey called it "an age-old question," declining to cast himself on either side of the debate. He acknowledged that positional traits (height, weight, arm length, speed, etc.) carry some weight in the evaluation process and can be used as a tiebreaker in a toss-up decision.

Tight end Tyler Warren (Penn State), running back Ashton Jeanty (Boise State) and defensive tackle Mason Graham (Michigan) are regarded by many evaluators as top-five prospects, and there's a good chance one or two still will be available.

Tight end and right tackle happen to be their biggest needs, so Warren could check both boxes. If Mougey leans toward his offensive line need, the pick could be tackle Armand Membou (Missouri) or tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. (Texas). Banks is a late riser. Many around the league expect the pick to be a tackle or tight end.

Could they go defense in the first round?

Graham would be an intriguing option. The Jets already have a disruptive 3-technique in Quinnen Williams, but Graham is the kind of high-motor player coveted by the defensive-minded Glenn.

At 6-foot-4, 296 pounds, Graham is on the light side to be an every-down tackle in the Jets' front, according to some evaluators. Another highly rated defender is linebacker Jalon Walker (Georgia), a self-described "chess piece" who can play any linebacker position and rush the passer.

Cornerback Jahdae Barron (Texas), who has been compared to Detroit Lions star Brian Branch (a Glenn favorite), has been linked to the Jets. Still, it would be an upset if they go in that direction; cornerback is one of their stronger positions.

Bottom line: It would be a mild surprise if they go defense, considering the offense is a perennial weakness -- unless Graham and Walker are deemed too good a value to pass up.

How about Jeanty?

He truly is one of the elite players in the draft, but the sense is that the Jets will ride with Breece Hall, Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis as a three-man backfield.

The Jeanty buzz started last month when Glenn revealed his "committee" plan, fueling speculation that Hall -- entering the final year of his rookie contract -- could be available in a trade. With so many needs, it would be a questionable decision to draft a running back, already a solid position.

The QB question

This is always a question for the Jets, isn't it?

The vibe from One Jets Drive is that the organization is firmly behind Justin Fields and wants to give him a long runway to be their long-term starter. Don't expect them to take a quarterback on Day 1, though all bets are off on Days 2 and 3. Tyler Shough (Louisville) has piqued their interest, but he could be gone by Day 2.

Did someone say 'deal?'

Mougey, who replaces one of the league's most active traders in Douglas, comes from an organization known for trading up on Days 2 and 3. It will be interesting to see how -- or if -- Mougey maneuvers around the board.

A successful draft would be...

They should be able to find at least two immediate starters (right tackle and tight end), with others that can compete at defensive tackle, safety and wide receiver. This is a chance to infuse new, cost-effective talent into a roster that got old and expensive last season.

"I feel good about the roster as a whole -- offense, defense -- but excited to add some players through this draft that I think are going to help us," Mougey said. Ready or not, the spotlight is upon him.