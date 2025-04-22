Ryan Clark argues the 49ers should trade Christian McCaffrey while his value is high, saying they need to focus on more pieces to rebuild. (1:10)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- After an injury-plagued 2024 season, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey began the 2025 offseason program on much better footing Tuesday.

As the Niners reported for the first day of their offseason program, McCaffrey arrived with what he called "zero restrictions" after dealing with bilateral Achilles tendinitis that cost him the first eight games of last season and the posterior cruciate ligament injury in his right knee that kept him out of the final five contests.

"I'm feeling great," McCaffrey said. "It's been such a smooth process, a lot of hard work. As soon as that injury happened in Buffalo, that was my goal was to not miss a day of OTAs, be back, ready to go with nothing hindering me. And that's where I'm at."

After a frustrating 2024, McCaffrey was clearly in better spirits Tuesday as he reunited with his teammates for the first time since the season ended in January. An expectant father, McCaffrey smiled and laughed when asked about his journey to becoming a dad.

Along with that, McCaffrey is pleased to be back at full strength after finishing 2024 with 202 rushing yards, 146 receiving yards and no touchdowns in just four games. That followed a tumultuous offseason in which McCaffrey didn't participate in much of the offseason program while he and the Niners worked out a two-year, $38 million contract extension.

When McCaffrey returned for training camp, he only made it a few days into camp before the Achilles issue began. From there, McCaffrey's status was a weekly topic of discussion until he finally returned on Nov. 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But in a Week 13 trip to Buffalo, McCaffrey injured his right knee against the Bills as he attempted to leap over a defender and landed awkwardly on it.

On Tuesday, McCaffrey said the knee began feeling fully healed early in the offseason.

"It went by pretty quickly," McCaffrey said. "I don't remember the exact date, but I got to a point pretty early in the offseason when I was training full speed ready to go."

San Francisco general manager John Lynch said earlier Tuesday that "most" of the team was in the building for the opening day of the offseason program. According to McCaffrey, that strong turnout created a "great energy" on the field and in the weight and meeting rooms.

McCaffrey also sensed a shift in energy after the 49ers' significant free agent exodus. He said he doesn't mind if the oft-favored Niners are now considered an underdog in the NFC after dropping to 6-11 last season.

"I kind of like the narrative going around because that's the kind of stuff where you can ... prove 'em wrong," McCaffrey said. "I think we've got a committed team and a team that's ready to jell together and realize that it's going to take all of us and that's how it should be. I'm excited about that."