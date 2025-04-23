Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions will meet in the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame game, the Hall of Fame announced Wednesday.

It's been over 30 years since either team played in the Hall of Fame game, with the Chargers last appearance coming in 1994 and the Lions in 1991. It's a fitting appearance for the Chargers as former tight end Antonio Gates headlines the 2025 Hall of Fame class.

The game is set for July 31 in Canton, Ohio, with the Hall of Fame enshrinement following on Aug. 3.

Defensive back Eric Allen, defensive end Jared Allen, and wide receiver Sterling Sharpe will also be inducted.

Gates, a Detroit native, will be the 16th Charger inducted into the Hall of Fame. His 116 receiving touchdowns are still the most by a tight end in NFL history.