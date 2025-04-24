Chris Canty goes off on the possibility of the New York Giants drafting QB Shedeur Sanders while their coach and GM are on the hot seat. (1:32)

Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- It's the most talked about spot in this year's NFL draft. The New York Giants have a massive decision to make -- take a quarterback, possibly Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, or grab one of the blue-chip players that will be available at pick No. 3.

Colorado wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter and Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter are the consensus top non-quarterbacks in this draft. Whichever one doesn't get past the Cleveland Browns at pick No. 2 should conceivably be the Giants' choice.

"If there is a blue chip or generational type talent or something you just can't pass on, even if you maybe already have starters at that position, you don't pass on that type of player," general manager Joe Schoen said at his pre-draft press conference.

Carter and Hunter certainly seem to fall into that category. Browns general manager Andrew Berry recently compared Hunter to Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani and called him a "unicorn" for his ability to play on offense and defense. A scout told ESPN that Carter reminded him of seven-time All Pro Von Miller. Lofty praise for both.

Given that the consensus seems to be this isn't an especially strong quarterback class, it should make the decision relatively simple for the Giants. Carter or Hunter may not be as easy a guesstimate as Saquon Barkley with the No. 2 overall pick in 2018, but this isn't far off.

There aren't really a ton of options for the Giants with the third pick. It's either the old "best available player" or a quarterback. That's where things stand entering the draft.

Here's a ranking of the Giants' most likely first-round pick for 2025. Nailed it three straight years, including Malik Nabers last year at pick No. 6. Going for a fourth.

1. Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State

Carter, Hunter. Hunter, Carter. It could go either way. The differentiator here being that the intel seems to suggest Hunter won't be available after getting selected at No. 2 by the Browns. Carter would be quite the consolation prize for the Giants. An explosive pass rusher who some teams told ESPN is their top-ranked player in the draft. "High ceiling, low floor guy," one defensive NFL coach said. Carter had 12 sacks last season in his first year off the edge. He was a linebacker his first two years at Penn State. This gives him the versatility that could work with Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux already on the Giants roster. "He might be the next Micah Parsons," another coach said.

The Giants weren't comfortable picking Parsons, enough to pass on him in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. Doubt they would pass on a Penn State pass rusher this time around.

2. WR/CB Travis Hunter, Colorado

He likely would be the pick, if the Giants had their choice. The duality that the Heisman Trophy winner provides is rare. One NFL general manager told ESPN that Hunter could be a Pro Bowl player at wide receiver or cornerback. He has that type of ability and talent. Hunter also would fit needs for the Giants. New York doesn't have a proven shutdown cornerback on their roster and could use all the offensive weapons possible for their 31st-ranked offense -- which didn't add any new starters outside of the quarterback position this offseason. The Giants have already said they would "not be afraid" to play Hunter at both positions. Just imagine Hunter and Nabers together on offense. Giants coach Brian Daboll can only dream.

3. QB Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

This is indeed a deep sleeper for the third pick. It would be more shocking than Daniel Jones at No. 6. Putting Dart ahead of Sanders on this list after hearing from an NFL position coach that they believed Dart was Daboll's quarterback of choice for the Giants. But pick three would be reach. Dart seems more plausible later in the draft. It would likely take a trade back in the first round for the Giants (pick No. 32 plus a third-rounder?) to land Dart in the late teens or 20s. "Not a chance in hell he gets out of first round," one source said. It's not out of the question, at all, that Dart could be the second QB taken in this draft after Cam Ward presumably goes first overall to the Titans.

"I would take him over Shedeur," a former scout said. "More to work with than Shedeur. Better athlete. More play-making to him. Does the same stuff with timing and scheduled throws. Just gives you a little bit more." Over the last three years, Dart has 80 completions 20+ yards downfield, the second most in college football during that span. No other SEC quarterback even has 60. This would work in Daboll's offense. He can scramble and run, not just a pocket QB. Don't be surprised to see the Giants make a move up for Dart rather than Sanders if the quarterbacks slide into the bottom of Round 1 of the draft.

QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

He's the most polarizing prospect in this year's draft. He does have supporters in the Giants building though which makes this a possibility. Despite a thorough scouting process that had the Giants in Boulder religiously throughout the season and as recently as last week, the team does not appear in love with Sanders. The concern for many around the league with Sanders is that he doesn't exhibit any elite traits or physical ability. This limits what many seem to think is his ceiling.

"He'll be an average NFL starting quarterback," an executive with an NFL team said. It's hard to find anyone with a team that seems to think he's a top-5 draft pick, kind of talent. That makes it a tough pick for the Giants in this spot with pick No. 3. It doesn't rule Sanders out to be a target later in the draft, either in a trade-up scenario in the back of the first round or if he, shockingly, is available at pick No. 34. There are things to like. "The more you look at him, the more it's like he makes every NFL throw, he's super accurate, he's super smart, he's got charisma, all that type of stuff. So the more I watch him, the more I'm like, all right, this dude can step in and be a good starting NFL quarterback," one scout said.

But, good just doesn't get you picked at No. 3.