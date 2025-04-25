Check out highlights from Miami QB Cam Ward after being drafted by the Titans in the 2025 NFL draft. (1:51)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- As Cam Ward approached NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on draft night, he flashed a confident smile befitting someone who had beaten the odds after starting his collegiate career at a school that's never had a player drafted to the NFL.

Yes, Ward played his final college season at Miami, but his early collegiate days began in front of 6,000 people on game days as a freshman at Incarnate Word in San Antonio. Still, the zero-star high school prospect never lacked self-belief despite Incarnate Word being his lone offer.

"I've had the dream since I was a little kid," Ward said after being selected. "I had bigger aspirations than being just a draft pick. I just think I just wanted it more. I have a true love for the game of football and believe if you put in hard work with God on your side, a lot of stuff can take care of itself."

After two transfers and five college seasons, Ward finally saw his lifelong goals come to fruition Thursday when the Tennessee Titans made him the No. 1 pick of the 2025 NFL draft. Ward, 22, initially declared for the 2024 draft but reversed his decision after getting feedback that he would be a midround pick, which only fueled him more. Over the past year, he channeled his frustration and embraced who he is, so in that moment Thursday night, standing next to Goodell and holding up a Titans jersey, he was where he always was supposed to be.

Ward passed for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns last season -- both Miami single-season records. He also won the Davey O'Brien Award, given to the nation's top quarterback, and finished fourth in voting for the Heisman Trophy.

Now, the Titans are banking on Ward's playmaking ability and leadership to be their next franchise quarterback. Tennessee's belief in Ward was strong enough to turn down a trade offer from the New York Giants that included the No. 3 pick this year, a first-round selection in 2026 and multiple other picks, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"I just think if you identify a franchise quarterback, there's really not a price that you can pay for that," Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi said. "That's the most important position in all of sports. He's a young quarterback and he still has a lot of things to work on, but I think the intangibles with him, his work ethic, his want to become better, we felt comfortable with that."

WARD PREDICTED HIS future success when he graduated from Columbia High School in West Columbia, Texas. Despite averaging 12 pass attempts per game from a wing-T offense in high school, Ward believed he would be the starting quarterback as a freshman at Incarnate Word even though incumbent starter Jon Copeland had just set a single-season program passing record with 3,341 yards in 2019.

"All I needed was a chance to play in a quarterback-driven system," Ward said at the NFL combine in February.

That's where coach Eric Morris' high-flying offense came into play. Ward passed for 2,260 yards and an FCS-leading 24 touchdowns in six games during the COVID-shortened season. He also won the Jerry Rice Award -- given to the most outstanding FCS freshman.

"He's always had confidence, a natural chip on his shoulder," said Ward's cousin, Quandre Diggs, who played safety for the Titans last season. "It's because he works hard. You could see that since when he was young."

While at Incarnate Word, Ward was introduced to personal quarterback coach Darrell Colbert Jr., a former quarterback at SMU and Lamar University. Colbert's work with Ward's cousin, Kyron Drones -- who plays quarterback at Virginia Tech -- stood out to Ward's father, Calvin, so Calvin sought Colbert's services to help Ward take his game to the next level.

Colbert became Ward's personal quarterback coach after his freshman season, and they've worked together ever since.

Miami quarterback Cam Ward was selected with the No. 1 pick by the Titans. AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

"He's helped me stay on track to where I wanted to be football-wise," Ward said at the combine. "He's taught me to win from the pocket."

After two seasons at Incarnate Word, Ward transferred to Washington State to follow Morris, who was named offensive coordinator for the Cougars. Over his two-year career at WSU, Ward completed 65.5% of his passes for 6,698 yards and 48 touchdowns and he was an honorable mention for the All-Pac-12 team in 2022 and 2023.

"This is a kid who, since I've known him, has always believed that he would be in this situation," Colbert told ESPN.

AFTER CAREFUL CONSIDERATION, Ward ended up at Miami over schools like Florida State, which ended up getting a commitment from DJ Uiagalelei. Ward consulted with his parents and an agent while being heavily recruited by Miami offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson.

Ward's presence was felt immediately -- helping lift Miami to its first 10-win season since 2017.

Miami's 39-38 come-from-behind win at Cal in Week 6 was one of Ward's defining moments. Down 21-10, Miami's defense forced Cal to punt on the first series after halftime. When Miami took over on offense, Cal defensive back Nohl Williams picked Ward off and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown.

Cal forced Ward and the Hurricane's offense to punt on the next series then drove 80 yards to the end zone in five plays to make the score 35-10 with just over two minutes left in the third quarter.

"We played Cal and I had some bad plays," Ward said. "But I was able to get back on track and make some plays in the second half to win the game."

Despite the pick-six, Ward never wavered. He told his teammates they couldn't score 25 points on one drive, so they needed to take it play-by-play. They put together three consecutive touchdown drives, each covering at least 70 yards to pull Miami within one score.

A young Miami fan shows support for Cam Ward to win the Heisman Trophy, an award he finished as a finalist. Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire

Miami took over at its 8-yard line with 1:28 to go. On the first play, Ward calmly hung in the pocket and found wide receiver Xavier Restrepo in the middle of the field for a 77-yard completion. Ward connected with tight end Elijah Arroyo a few plays later for the go-ahead touchdown. Miami's scoring drive covered 92 yards and left 26 seconds on the clock.

"He's just a super confident human being," Restrepo told ESPN. "That's such a super important characteristic as a quarterback. I've never seen somebody come inside of a building and change it the way he has."

Ward was thought to be the consensus top QB prospect according to ESPN's draft analysts when the dust settled from the season, but there were still mixed feelings regarding him and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders among scouts. But Ward shared a public message to teams.

"If you don't draft me, that's your fault," Ward said. "You've got to remember you're the same team that's got to play me for the rest of my career, and I'll remember that."

During Miami's pro day, Ward rolled out to his left and launched a pass over 50 yards down the field into the waiting arms of Restrepo. Titans team president Chad Brinker and Borgonzi happened to be on the sideline that Ward rolled out to.

"I'm solidifying it today," Ward said to Brinker and Borgonzi.

"It was a cool moment," Brinker said. "Cam, he's confident. But I wouldn't say he's cocky. There's a fine line between the two and he carries himself the right way."

"You can feel the confidence," Borgonzi said after selecting Ward. "It is not cocky or arrogant, but there's a confidence there that you need to have as a player and a quarterback."

After averaging only 18.3 points last season, the Titans will lean on Ward to lead an offensive resurgence under coach Brian Callahan. Last year's quarterbacks Will Levis and Mason Rudolph combined for 3,621 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 22 interceptions.

The Titans know their future depends upon having an upgrade at the position, but Ward will have to earn it on and off the field. It all starts with Ward being able to look into the eyes of the 10 other guys in the huddle and make them believe he's the one who can turn things around.

Ward admitted at the combine he's not a "rah-rah" type of player. He instead pointed to his self-motivation and confidence as assets to his lead by example approach. Ward believes the unconventional path he's traveled is something no other player can bring to a franchise.

"It's the leadership ability and the way he's able to make those around him better," Callahan said. "There are a lot of guys that can play the position, but the guys that transcend have a unique ability to connect with their teammates and then raise the level of everyone around him. I think that's what he has shown at every stop he's been and hopefully that continues here."