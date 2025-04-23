Open Extended Reactions

The next "Golden Bachelor" has an NFL tie.

In the second season of the reality dating show based on a hopeless romantic looking to find their second shot at love, former Los Angeles Rams linebacker Mel Owens will be the apple of many eyes.

Owens, who is now 66 years old, was drafted by the Rams as the ninth overall pick of the 1981 NFL draft, after spending his collegiate career with the Michigan Wolverines.

He's 66 and single - for now. Meet Mel Owens, a former NFL player-turned-lawyer, proud father, and your next Golden Bachelor. 🌹 pic.twitter.com/hRqA3UIY6L — The Golden Bachelor (@GoldenBachABC) April 22, 2025

During his professional career, a nine season stint in Los Angeles, Owens snatched four interceptions along with 26.5 sacks. He retired in the 1991 season after an injury.

Following his retirement, he pursued a career in law in Orange Country, California, where he serves those looking for justice for sports-related injuries.

During his time as an attorney, Owens met his first wife with whom he had two sons.

However, Owens' life took a turn after his father died and the end of his marriage. Since then, he's been focused on fatherhood, according to a news release.

"Now, after several years as a devoted dad, Owens is ready to rediscover a love rooted in the simple joys of companionship -- sharing life's everyday moments, making plans for the future, and growing stronger together as a couple," ABC said in a news release.

"As the Golden Bachelor, he's eager to meet someone who shares this vision and finally find that perfect teammate he's been waiting for in his golden years."

Former athletes being on The Bachelor series is nothing new. Former Iona Gaels basketball player Grant Ellis was "The Bachelor" in Season 29, the most recent season of the dating show franchise.