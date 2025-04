Kerby Joseph climbs the ladder to make an outstanding interception to secure the win for the Lions. (0:58)

Kerby Joseph make an incredible INT to seal the victory for the Lions (0:58)

The Detroit Lions have agreed to a four-year, $86 million extension with All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

The deal makes Joseph the highest-paid safety in NFL history.

Joseph will be entering his fourth season in the league after the Lions selected him in the third round of the 2022 draft.

He led the Lions with nine interceptions in 2024, including a pick-six in a 24-14 win at Green Bay on Nov. 3. He was third on the team with 83 tackles.