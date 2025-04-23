Hall of Fame defensive tackle Steve McMichael, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2021, died Wednesday at the age of 67, the NFL announced.

McMichael was moved into hospice care Wednesday.

McMichael played on the Chicago Bears' 1985 Super Bowl championship team and was an All-Pro in 1985 and 1987. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame last year. He played in a franchise-record 191 consecutive games from 1981 to 1993 and ranks second to Richard Dent on the Bears' all-time sacks list with 92½. His final NFL season was with Green Bay in 1994.

He told the Chicago Tribune in April 2021 that he was struggling with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, which affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing loss of muscle control.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.