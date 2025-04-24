        <
          2025 NFL draft: Jalen Milroe, Travis Hunter among best outfits

          Kirby Lee/Imagn Images
          • ESPN staffApr 24, 2025, 10:50 PM

          The 2025 NFL draft is finally here -- and the top prospects made sure to arrive in style.

          Chilly temperatures in Green Bay, where the draft is being held, didn't hinder prospects arriving with drip.

          Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe rocked a Chrome Hearts suit, while Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan opted for a sweet purple suit. Reigning Heisman trophy winner Travis Hunter brought the color too with a pink blazer. Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty completed his look with Swarovski-studded Crocs.

          Here's a look at the most fashionable fits from the draft.

          Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

          Matthew Golden, Texas

          Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M