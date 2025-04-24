Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 NFL draft is finally here -- and the top prospects made sure to arrive in style.

Chilly temperatures in Green Bay, where the draft is being held, didn't hinder prospects arriving with drip.

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe rocked a Chrome Hearts suit, while Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan opted for a sweet purple suit. Reigning Heisman trophy winner Travis Hunter brought the color too with a pink blazer. Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty completed his look with Swarovski-studded Crocs.

Here's a look at the most fashionable fits from the draft.

Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

Wide Receiver Tetairoa McMillan of Arizona arrives prior to the 2025 NFL Draft. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Kirby Lee/Imagn Images

AP Photo/Matt Ludtke