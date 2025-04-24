The 2025 NFL draft is finally here -- and the top prospects made sure to arrive in style.
Chilly temperatures in Green Bay, where the draft is being held, didn't hinder prospects arriving with drip.
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe rocked a Chrome Hearts suit, while Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan opted for a sweet purple suit. Reigning Heisman trophy winner Travis Hunter brought the color too with a pink blazer. Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty completed his look with Swarovski-studded Crocs.
Here's a look at the most fashionable fits from the draft.
Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona
Matthew Golden, Texas
Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M
.@JalenMilroe in the Chrome Hearts suit on the red carpet 🔥— NFL (@NFL) April 24, 2025
Pink suit for @TravisHunterJr is too clean— NFL (@NFL) April 24, 2025
.@AshtonJeanty2 drip. 💧— NFL (@NFL) April 24, 2025
Every moment has led to this for Jihaad Campbell ❤️— NFL (@NFL) April 24, 2025
.@1NCRDB1 on the chain.— NFL (@NFL) April 24, 2025
