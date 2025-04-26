        <
          2025 NFL draft: Sports world reacts to Browns drafting Shedeur Sanders

          Shedeur Sanders' college mixtape shows his potential with the Browns (1:42)

          Check out highlights from Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders after being drafted by the Browns in the 2025 NFL draft. (1:42)

          • ESPN staffApr 26, 2025, 07:21 PM

          Shedeur Sanders is finally off the board.

          The Cleveland Browns selected the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback with the 144th pick in the third round on Saturday, bringing to an end Sanders' unexpected slide. Many projections -- including our own Field Yates and Mel Kiper Jr. -- had Sanders as a mid-to-late first round pick, but he had to wait quite some time before finally being selected.

          Sanders was one of the best quarterbacks in college football last season, throwing for 4,134 yards with 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He'll have his work cut out for him -- and a chip on his shoulder -- this season as he looks to prove he can recreate his college success in the NFL.

          Reactions poured in from around the sports world as Sanders donned his new jersey.