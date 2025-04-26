Check out highlights from Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders after being drafted by the Browns in the 2025 NFL draft. (1:42)

Shedeur Sanders is finally off the board.

The Cleveland Browns selected the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback with the 144th pick in the third round on Saturday, bringing to an end Sanders' unexpected slide. Many projections -- including our own Field Yates and Mel Kiper Jr. -- had Sanders as a mid-to-late first round pick, but he had to wait quite some time before finally being selected.

Sanders was one of the best quarterbacks in college football last season, throwing for 4,134 yards with 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He'll have his work cut out for him -- and a chip on his shoulder -- this season as he looks to prove he can recreate his college success in the NFL.

Reactions poured in from around the sports world as Sanders donned his new jersey.

Thank you GOD — Shedeur Sanders (@ShedeurSanders) April 26, 2025

Most rookie star power to walk into Cleveland since LeBron James was drafted! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) April 26, 2025

@ShedeurSanders Time to Be Legendary! Let's do it!🔥 — Denzel Ward (@denzelward) April 26, 2025

God works in mysterious ways, congrats Shedeur.! — DJ Reed (@D7_Reed) April 26, 2025

God's Timing is the best timing🙏 — ⚡️Primetime!!!⚡️ (@Joe_MainMixon) April 26, 2025

Shilo and Shedeur dancing is perfection after Shedeur got drafted 😂



(via shilosanders/Twitch) pic.twitter.com/JdL6O0snhn — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 26, 2025

Shedeur Sanders expresses gratitude to the Browns for selecting him in the 5th round 🙌 pic.twitter.com/9yBn1E790X — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 26, 2025

Shedeur making a splash pic.twitter.com/ROuBKgNI8u — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 26, 2025

Cleveland, IT'S PERFECT TIMING ⌚



With the 144th pick of the 2025 #NFLDraft, the Cleveland Browns select Shedeur Sanders, Quarterback, Colorado.#GoBuffs x #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/sZl0TBE39Z — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) April 26, 2025