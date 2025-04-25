The Titans select Miami QB Cam Ward with the first pick in the 2025 NFL draft. (0:26)

The Tennessee Titans made former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft Thursday night.

The Titans finished 3-14 last season under first-year coach Brian Callahan, as Tennessee struggled with a depleted roster and subpar play from quarterbacks. Will Levis was put in a position to secure the franchise quarterback role but dealt with an injured throwing shoulder and was eventually benched in favor of veteran Mason Rudolph.

Over the past several weeks, signs have pointed toward the Titans taking Ward with the first pick. Tennessee sent a group that included president of football operations Chad Brinker, general manager Mike Borgonzi, Callahan, offensive coordinator Nick Holz and quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree to Miami's pro day to watch Ward throw. Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk was also among that group.

Borgonzi acknowledged earlier this week that the Titans had received offers from teams looking to trade up and considered them, but the franchise ultimately decided to stand pat at No. 1.

"I'm ready," Ward told NFL Network soon after he was picked. "That's all I've been dreaming for, was the opportunity to play in the National Football League, and they've blessed me with it, so I'm going to make sure they get everything I've got."

Ward is the top-rated quarterback in ESPN's Jordan Reid's prospect rankings. The 22-year-old was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2024 after passing for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns, both of which were Miami single-season records.

Tennessee hopes Callahan's previous experience working with quarterbacks will help Ward's development. Since entering the NFL in 2010, Callahan has coached quarterbacks Peyton Manning, Matthew Stafford, Derek Carr and Joe Burrow.

Tennessee signed veteran free agent backups Kyle Allen and Tim Boyle after Rudolph rejoined the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this offseason. Tennessee's quarterback room currently consists of Ward, Allen, Boyle and Levis, who has two years left on his rookie contract after being selected with the 33rd pick in 2023.

Ward's five-year college career included two seasons at Incarnate Word, two seasons at Washington State and one season at Miami. He set the career combined FCS (71) and FBS (87) record with 158 touchdown passes.