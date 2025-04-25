Open Extended Reactions

The Las Vegas Raiders selected Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night, their first pick under coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek.

Jeanty, regarded as one of the top overall players in this year's draft class, had a historic 2024 season at Boise State. The Texas native was the Heisman Trophy runner-up after finishing with 2,601 rushing yards -- second most in a season in FBS history, trailing only Barry Sanders in 1988. Jeanty also had 29 touchdowns and six games with at least 200 yards.

The Raiders and Jeanty have been considered a perfect match throughout the draft process since Las Vegas is expected to have a run-heavy offense under Carroll and new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.

The addition of Jeanty should give the Raiders' rushing attack a much-needed boost after struggling last season. Las Vegas averaged a league-worst 3.6 yards per rush last season, the first time in team history it ranked last in that category.

Jeanty has a chance to be an immediate starter due to the Raiders' current lack of depth at running back. Outside of Jeanty, the Raiders' running backs room consists of Raheem Mostert, Zamir White, Sincere McCormick and Dylan Laube.

Jeanty, who was a two-year starter for the Broncos, was one of the nation's hardest players to tackle. He had 1,733 yards after contact -- 590 more than any other FBS player in 2024 -- and his 4.6 yards after contact per attempt led the FBS among RBs with at least 100 rushes.

Jeanty becomes the fifth running back taken in the first round by the Raiders in the common draft era, joining Marcus Allen, Napoleon Kaufman, Darren McFadden and Josh Jacobs.