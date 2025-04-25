Ashton Jeanty, Cam Ward, Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders show off their outfits prior to the 2025 NFL draft. (1:51)

Open Extended Reactions

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll hadn't posted on X since August 2023 -- until today.

Just over two hours away from the start of the 2025 NFL draft, Carroll posted a GIF of actor Will Smith using a magnifying glass with the caption: "Draft clues on the way!! #RaiderNation."

Carroll then proceeded to post a variety of cryptic GIFs, serving as "clues" about who the Raiders might pick. Carroll had a similar tradition while he was the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks.

Las Vegas selected Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty at No. 6 -- but not before fans tried to decode Carroll's digital trail.

Here's a look at Carroll's "clues" from the first round of the 2025 draft, though it's still unclear how they may (or may not) have pointed to Jeanty.

Carroll's Clue No. 1

The head coach started it off with a GIF from the recently released film "Sinners," with Michael B. Jordan and Miles Caton pictured. The film also stars Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen's fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld and is set in Mississippi.

Carroll's Clue No. 2

Los Angeles rapper Snoop Dogg taking his glasses off was the next clue.

Carroll's Clue No. 3

Next was a screenshot of lyrics to Atlanta-based rap group OutKast's song "So Fresh, So Clean."

Carroll's Clue No. 4

Afterwards, a clip from Apple TV's hit series "Ted Lasso" was posted. It featured Jason Sudeikis, who plays the titular character, hitting a bullseye in darts at the show's fictional bar: the Crown and Anchor in Richmond, London.

Carroll's Clue No. 5

The final GIF went live less than half an hour before the pick was announced and focused on WWE star John Cena, who recently won his record 17th World championship. One of Cena's signature phrases is: "The champ is here."

Carroll's suspenseful posts kept Raiders and NFL fans engaged -- and left room for interpretation.