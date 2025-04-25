Check out some of the top highlights from Oregon's Derrick Harmon as he heads to the Pittsburgh Steelers. (0:38)

PITTSBURGH -- Despite quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart still being available, the Pittsburgh Steelers eschewed the position all together and selected Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon with the No. 21 overall pick Thursday night at the NFL draft.

The Steelers entered Thursday night determined not to let Aaron Rodgers' impending -- yet prolonged -- decision about his future affect their draft strategy.

Earlier this week, coach Mike Tomlin acknowledged the outcome of the draft could affect their pursuit of outside quarterbacks, including Rodgers.

"What you do in the draft oftentimes affects maybe some talent acquisition that happens after," he said in Tuesday's pre-draft news conference. "We'll see how the acquisition goes this weekend."

And in selecting Harmon with only two quarterbacks under contract, the Steelers seemingly signaled their continued confidence that Rodgers will eventually land in Pittsburgh.

Harmon, who spent his first three seasons at Michigan State, is an immediate youth infusion to an aging Steelers defensive line anchored by longtime captain Cameron Heyward. Heyward, who turns 36 next month, advocated for his team to pick Harmon on an Instagram Live feed prior to the selection.

Harmon was one of nine defensive linemen hosted by the Steelers during their top-30 pre-draft visits. Harmon recorded five sacks in his lone season with the Ducks and exploded for 11 tackles for loss.