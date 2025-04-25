Field Yates joins Scott Van Pelt to explain Shedeur Sanders' slide in the draft and when he could be off the board. (2:38)

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was seen as one of the biggest wild cards entering the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night.

As it turns out, he'll be a wild card Friday, too.

Sanders, who enjoyed a prolific 2024 season and posted an all-time FBS record with a 71.8% career completion rate, was not picked during the draft's opening round and now waits for his fate to be decided heading into Friday night and the start of Round 2.

In a video posted to social media after the completion of the first round, Sanders admitted he did not expect to go undrafted Thursday but appeared upbeat.

"We all didn't expect this, of course," Sanders told the crowd gathered at the location where he watched the draft. "But I feel like with God, anything's possible -- everything's possible.

"I don't feel like this happened for no reason. All this is of course fuel to the fire. Under no circumstance -- we all know this shouldn't have happened. But we understand, we're on to bigger and better things. Tomorrow's the day. We're going to be happy regardless."

The Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and the son of Hall of Fame cornerback and Colorado coach Deion Sanders, Shedeur was among the most debated prospects entering the draft. He also is a unique prospect in terms of his huge celebrity and personality, matched only by his immense confidence.

Whether any of those variables played a role in his precipitous fall can't be known, but Sanders has long acknowledged that he isn't your garden-variety prospect.

"You think I'm worried about what critics say or what people have to say," he said during the NFL scouting combine in February. "You know who my dad is? They hate on him, too."

Sanders declined an invitation to attend the draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin, opting to spend the evening in his native Texas with family and a number of guests. The night did not bring them much to celebrate, however.

Earlier Thursday, Sanders posted on X, "I'm built for whatever today may bring."

At several points Thursday, it appeared his moment might come.

The Cleveland Browns, in need of a quarterback and having traded down from the No. 2 pick, opted for Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham. The New Orleans Saints, at No. 9 and with an uncertain quarterback situation, selected Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks.

Later, anticipation built when the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have been in protracted talks with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers but have no proven starter on their roster, approached at No. 21. But Pittsburgh went in a different direction, selecting Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon.

Finally, the New York Giants made a stir when they traded back into the first round, swapping picks with the Houston Texans to grab the 25th selection. But instead of picking Sanders, New York picked Mississippi's Jaxson Dart.

It was likely a frustrating series of events for Sanders, who repeatedly had expressed his view of himself as one of the draft's top prospects. At the combine he said he would change the fate of the franchise that selects him.

"If that's not what you're trying to do, don't [pick] me," he said. "If you ain't trying to change the franchise or the culture, don't [pick] me. You should know history repeats itself over and over and over, and I've done it over and over. So, it should be no question."

Sanders added that he and his father "went from Jackson State to Colorado and changed two programs back to back. So, you don't think I could come to an NFL franchise and change the program again?"

Sanders now is positioned to have a fate similar to some quarterbacks in the past who have surprisingly fallen out of the first round.

In 2023, Will Levis, a projected early first-round choice, slipped to Day 2 and was picked by the Tennessee Titans with the first pick of the second round. In 2013, Geno Smith fell out of Round 1 and was picked by the New York Jets at No. 39.

An early test case will come right away Friday night. The Browns have the 33rd pick -- the first selection in the second round -- and also own the 36th choice, giving them two potential opportunities to grab Sanders. Beyond that, other possible landing spots include New Orleans (No. 40). The Steelers do not have a second-round pick.