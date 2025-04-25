Former NFL running back Adrian Peterson was arrested Friday morning in Minnesota and charged with fourth-degree driving while impaired, according to online records maintained by the Hennepin County sheriff.

Peterson had attended the Minnesota Vikings' public draft party Thursday night at U.S. Bank Stadium. He was received into custody at 5:16 a.m. CT and released on a $4,000 bond at 7:31 a.m. CT.

The charge is a misdemeanor. Peterson's next scheduled court date is May 9 in Minneapolis.

State Patrol Lt. Mike Lee told the Minnesota Star Tribune that a trooper observed Peterson driving 83 mph in a 55-mph zone and administered a preliminary breath test that measured his blood alcohol content at 0.14%. The legal limit for driving in Minnesota is 0.08%.

This is the latest in a number of incidents Peterson has been involved in over the years, including domestic violence, child abuse and financial issues.

Peterson, 40, was the Vikings' first-round pick, No. 7 overall, in the 2007 NFL draft. He remained with the team for 10 years and departed after the 2017 season. Peterson then spent time with the New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals, Washington Commanders, Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks. His last played in 2021.

Peterson's career rushing total of 14,918 yards ranks fifth in NFL history.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.