EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Lawrence Taylor wants newly drafted New York Giants pass rusher Abdul Carter to create his own legacy, one that won't include wearing the No. 56 that Taylor made famous during his legendary career.

Taylor told ESPN that the two spoke Saturday morning, two days after Carter was the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft out of Penn State. It came after Carter reached out to Taylor through intermediaries about potentially wearing Taylor's retired number.

Taylor respectfully declined through intermediaries. Taylor's longtime agent, Mark Lepselter, and Carter's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, then arranged a phone call this weekend. Taylor wanted to show he was supportive of the newest Giants pass rusher but wanted him to make his own mark.

"He has to be the player that he is," Taylor told ESPN in a phone conversation. "He can't be another Lawrence Taylor. Well, he may be better than a Lawrence Taylor, who knows. But he has to make his mark. It's up to him."

Taylor added, "And I'm hoping that he's not thinking that, 'Oh, I got shot down by LT. No, it isn't like that, man.' It's, 'Hey, I'm with you!' I mean, I'm the guy that it takes two. I'm going to be two steps behind you and make sure you don't fall."

Carter, who made a post on social media that featured Taylor's picture on the wall at the Giants facility during his predraft visit, figured it was worth a shot. Taylor is considered by many to be the greatest defensive player of all time, and the No. 11 that Carter wore in college is also retired in honor of Phil Simms.

"The worst thing he could say was NO!! My stance don't change, LT is the nothing but respect... This just gonna make me work even harder!! I love it," Carter posted to X.

Carter has not yet decided on a number. He said Friday during his introductory news conference at the Giants facility that he was still in the process of figuring it all out. But he knew plenty about Taylor through YouTube clips and tales of his greatness.

"I haven't met him yet, but I feel like eventually I will," Carter said. "But he's the greatest football of all time, somebody I look up to. Just want to follow in his footsteps, knowing how great he was. I just want to chase greatness, and knowing that he was the best, that's what I want to chase. But I didn't say it like, 'I want to be better than Lawrence Taylor.' That's more me looking up to him, inspired to be like him."

Taylor arranged to meet and visit with Carter at the team facility sometime next month.

Carter's plan to ask for 56 came to light during an interview with Bleacher Report after he was drafted. The New York Post reported Friday night that it wasn't going to happen.

"I know he would love to wear that number, but hey, I think it's retired. Get another number, I don't care if it's double zero, and then make it famous," Taylor told the Post. But Taylor made it clear that there was no ill intent. The request was not meant in any derogatory manner.

In fact, the two seemed to hit it off during their initial conversation.

"I mean, the guy's a great player and I'll tell you what, I just talked to him on the phone for a couple of minutes, I mean, what a personality," Taylor said. "I mean, he seems like he's a good guy."

Taylor was the second overall pick in the 1981 NFL draft. He helped turn around the Giants, winning Defensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year upon joining the team. He won the MVP in 1986 and helped the Giants to two Super Bowl triumphs during a 13-year career, all with the Giants, that included 132.5 sack. Taylor eventually took No. 56 with the Giants because he was a fan of linebacker Thomas "Hollywood" Henderson, who wore that number with the Dallas Cowboys.

Unretiring a number for a first-round draft pick isn't completely foreign to the Giants. Last year's first-round pick Malik Nabers received permission from the family of the late Ray Flaherty to wear No. 1.