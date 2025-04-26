Open Extended Reactions

There are a lot of things former Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Tyler Booker needs to sort out since being selected in the first round by the Dallas Cowboys: the playbook, his new teammates, a place to live and the best Tex-Mex restaurant in the metroplex.

And when he'll bring his pet turtle, Trina, with him to Texas. Booker's new place must be suitable for a pet as well.

"Trina is going to come to Dallas once I get everything settled," Booker said. "It takes a lot to transport the terrarium. When I was training in Dallas, I had my dad fly all the way from Connecticut. He met me in Dallas, and we drove eight hours all the way to Tuscaloosa because I didn't want them to go without their tank for too long.

"So, Trina will be coming to Dallas soon, but we just got to be strategic with it."

Booker is the highest-picked offensive lineman the Cowboys have selected since taking Tyron Smith at No. 9 in 2011.