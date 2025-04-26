Check out some of the top highlights from Syracuse's Kyle McCord. (0:51)

The Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles added to their quarterback room Saturday, picking Syracuse's Kyle McCord with the No. 181st pick in the sixth round.

McCord joins an Eagles depth chart that includes starter Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee and Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

McCord led FBS and set an ACC record last season with 4,779 passing yards in his only season as Syracuse. He led the Orange to a 10-win season and a victory over Washington State in the Holiday Bowl.

He also finished fourth in the nation with 34 passing touchdowns. He threw 12 interceptions.

He played his first three seasons at Ohio State, with his best season coming in 2023, when he threw for 3,170 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions.

For his career, he passed for 8,555 yards, 61 touchdowns and 20 interceptions and has completed 66.2% of his pass attempts.