GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Even after going two days without hearing his name called in the NFL draft, Texas edge rusher Barryn Sorrell decided to stick around the proceedings for the final day. He doesn't need to go anywhere else after what happened Saturday.

All Sorrell had to do was cross the parking lot from where the stage was to find his new home at Lambeau Field after the Green Bay Packers used their fourth-round pick, No. 124 overall, in a made-for-TV moment during the first time this city has ever hosted the draft.

The Packers had no idea that Sorrell was even in Green Bay for the draft. When NFL commissioner Roger Goodell went to the podium and said, "This young man is here today," those in the draft room thought Goodell was just introducing the person who was going to announce the pick.

They quickly found out that Goodell was talking about their newest Packer.

"What a cool moment that was," Packers director of football operations Milt Hendrickson said. "We did not know he was here. That wasn't the reason we picked him, just some things are just meant to be. Pretty cool moment for him and the organization as well.

"It sounds like he paid his way here. Just wanted to be a part of it. ... If that isn't enough of an anecdote to tell you what kind of kid that is, I don't know what else there is."

Sorrell sure soaked it in. After an embrace with Goodell onstage, he headed into the crowd to celebrate with Packers fans.

He even went into the stadium and did a Lambeau Leap before coming to his introductory news conference.

Texas defensive lineman Barryn Sorrell celebrates after being chosen by the Green Bay Packers with the 124th overall pick during the third day of the NFL draft on Saturday. AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

"Man, just an unreal feeling," Sorrell said. "I really don't have any words to describe it. It's definitely going to be one of the best memories I've had in my life. This day has been great. Just the energy that these fans bring. You could tell just how important it is out here and obviously walking through here and seeing the Vince Lombardi trophies around here. Man, there's definitely something special going on here. So I'm just happy to be part of this."

The New Orleans native arrived in Green Bay on Wednesday with his parents, other family members and several members of his inner circle. He knew he would not be picked on Day 1 in the first round, so he spent it watching the draft with several NFL alumni who were in town. On Day 2, he sat through two more rounds without hearing his name called. On Saturday, he was the only player backstage in the green room.

"So blessed and thankful that I made the decision to come back because it couldn't have turned out better, man," Sorrell said. "I'm so thankful for the opportunity that this organization has given me, the people that believed in me and gave me this opportunity. But just to God, the way that everything turned out, being able to embrace the fans and feel the energy. I'm just ready to add to this great tradition."

The Packers went into the draft looking for a boost to their pass rush. Sorrell was their first defensive selection after they picked three offensive players, including Sorrell's Texas teammate receiver Matthew Golden in the first round.

Hendrickson said they coveted Sorrell's "ruggedness and physicality" at the edge position. But they also loved his passion for the game and for his family, who were seated in the front row of Sorrell's news conference. When asked about his support system, he became emotional.

"The memories that we were able to make this weekend," Sorrell said before wiping tears away. "For them to give me the opportunity to be here, forever thankful for that and thankful for the relationship I was able to develop with them, not just on the business side but on the family side. Thankful for them and thankful for God for putting them in my life. So that's who I have with me, man ... very passionate about all these people."