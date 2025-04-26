According to Matthew McConaughey, former Texas Longhorns are doing alright, alright, alright in the NFL Draft.
The actor and University of Texas alum is already a common sight at Texas Longhorns basketball games -- and occasionally joins the team on the bench. He's not neglecting his football fandom, however, as he took to social media to celebrate each Longhorn selected in the draft -- and gave a capsule analysis of their playstyle.
Here's how McConaughey analyzed every Longhorn selected in the draft.
back side protection on lock @Saints @Kelvinbanksjr12 https://t.co/JgWLQS1cIa— Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) April 25, 2025
not only a great defender, a great young man. @Broncos getting a stud on and off field. Blessin up. @TexasLonghorns @Officia1dae https://t.co/5ocFBKxqMZ— Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) April 25, 2025
route, hands, speed @packers @MatthewGolden_ @TexasLonghorns https://t.co/lv146H9vR5— Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) April 25, 2025
sweats early sweats late @49ers https://t.co/TlqyRIAzAk— Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) April 26, 2025
ball hawk with a hard ass hat @Eagles @Andrewmukuba2 https://t.co/CToLOnafM9— Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) April 26, 2025
high, low, early, late loves the ball and goes North South one line @Titans @gunnar_helm https://t.co/PHNjooLsLp— Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) April 26, 2025
wild dawg on the edge. LOVES to game! @packers @BarrynSorrell_ https://t.co/8YpavkN6aN— Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) April 26, 2025
speed, twitch. go scratch that itch Blue. @dallascowboys @Jaydonblue23 https://t.co/UTlXwzAm5R— Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) April 26, 2025
big human, raw talent - pave your way Big Man @Eagles @BigCamWill https://t.co/BkgrV0Kt4q— Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) April 26, 2025
If McConaughey ever wants to get into football analysis in the future, he's got a good base from which to start.