According to Matthew McConaughey, former Texas Longhorns are doing alright, alright, alright in the NFL Draft.

The actor and University of Texas alum is already a common sight at Texas Longhorns basketball games -- and occasionally joins the team on the bench. He's not neglecting his football fandom, however, as he took to social media to celebrate each Longhorn selected in the draft -- and gave a capsule analysis of their playstyle.

Here's how McConaughey analyzed every Longhorn selected in the draft.

not only a great defender, a great young man. @Broncos getting a stud on and off field. Blessin up. @TexasLonghorns @Officia1dae https://t.co/5ocFBKxqMZ — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) April 25, 2025

high, low, early, late loves the ball and goes North South one line @Titans @gunnar_helm https://t.co/PHNjooLsLp — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) April 26, 2025

If McConaughey ever wants to get into football analysis in the future, he's got a good base from which to start.