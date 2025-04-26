        <
          2025 NFL draft: Matthew McConaughey hypes up Longhorns picks

          Apr 26, 2025

          According to Matthew McConaughey, former Texas Longhorns are doing alright, alright, alright in the NFL Draft.

          The actor and University of Texas alum is already a common sight at Texas Longhorns basketball games -- and occasionally joins the team on the bench. He's not neglecting his football fandom, however, as he took to social media to celebrate each Longhorn selected in the draft -- and gave a capsule analysis of their playstyle.

          Here's how McConaughey analyzed every Longhorn selected in the draft.

          If McConaughey ever wants to get into football analysis in the future, he's got a good base from which to start.