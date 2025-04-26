Open Extended Reactions

The Miami Dolphins selected Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers with the No. 231st pick in the seventh round Saturday.

He joins a quarterback depth chart in Miami led by starter Tua Tagovailoa and including backup Zach Wilson.

Ewers went 21-5 as a starter the past two seasons for Texas, leading the Longhorns to their only two College Football Playoff appearances.

After transferring from Ohio State, he threw for 9,128 yards and 68 touchdowns in three seasons with Texas, completing 64.9% of his passes while throwing 24 interceptions. He finished as Longhorns' all-time leader in yards and touchdown passes.

His 2024 season was affected by an oblique tear and a high ankle sprain. He has said he was completely healthy for just three games in 2024 and that the oblique injury started after the Michigan game in September. He missed two games and then suffered the ankle injury against Kentucky in November.

"They're making a big investment on a guy, and they want to know who they're dealing with," Ewers said of NFL teams when he met with reporters at the NFL scouting combine. "I'm an open book about it because I think it makes me who I am at the end of the day. I wouldn't have the character I have, the mental toughness I have, the resilience that I have if I didn't go through some of these things."

Ewers was the No. 2 overall recruit in the country, per ESPN's rankings, and came out of high school a year early in the Class of 2021 and attended Ohio State for a semester. He transferred to Texas, which had come off a 5-7 season, in December.