April 26, 2025, will live in Ahmed Hassanei's memory as a special day for more than one reason.

First, Hassanei officially entered the National Football League ranks when the Detroit Lions made him pick No. 196 in the 2025 draft, selecting the defensive end in the sixth round Saturday.

But the memorable moment didn't end when Hassanei got off the phone with the Lions -- because he then proceeded to get down onto one knee and proposed to his girlfriend.

Hassanei's draft-day call with Detroit coach Dan Campbell likely won't be soon forgotten by Lions fans either. The former Boise State Broncos pass rusher gained notice for his passionate promise to his new coach.

"I'll die for you coach," Hassanei said. "I will die on that field for you. I promise I would."

The clip of Hassanei's call with Campbell has over 350,000 views on X.

Hassanei is now the first Egyptian to be drafted into the NFL. He amassed 22 sacks across his final two seasons at Boise State.