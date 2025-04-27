Open Extended Reactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are signing defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah to a one-year contract worth up to $5 million, agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday.

Ogbah, a nine-year veteran, could be a boost for the Jaguars' pass rush, which has relied almost exclusively on ends Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker the past two seasons. Hines-Allen and Walker have combined for 46 of the Jaguars' 74 sacks in 2023-24.

Ogbah, who spent the past five seasons with the Miami Dolphins, has 47.5 sacks and 112 quarterback hits in 123 career games.

The Jaguars drafted Auburn edge rusher Jalen McLeod in the sixth round Saturday, but he was the only offseason addition made to the defensive line until Sunday's signing.

The 6-foot-4, 275-pound Ogbah had 29.5 sacks, 72 quarterback hits and 6 forced fumbles in 73 games with the Dolphins. He was drafted in the second round by Cleveland in 2016 and had 12.5 sacks in three seasons with the Browns. He spent the 2019 season in Kansas City and had 5.5 sacks.