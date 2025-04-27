Check out highlights from Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders after being drafted by the Browns in the 2025 NFL draft. (1:42)

Shedeur Sanders heard his name called during the 2025 NFL draft on Saturday then got to celebrate at a Dallas party later that night.

The Cleveland Browns traded up with the Seattle Seahawks to select the quarterback with the 144th overall pick in the fifth round. It ended a surprising slide to Day 3 for Sanders -- ESPN's Peter Schrager's mock draft predicted he'd be taken in the first round.

Sanders danced with his brother, Shilo, after the Browns called his name. Hours later, he continued to celebrate at an exclusive event at Hyde Lounge in Dallas.

Sheduer Sanders arrives at Hyde & Seek for his 2025 NFL draft party. (Photo by David Saldivar / ExclusiveAccess.Net)

Shedeur Sanders at his 2025 NFL draft party. (Photo by David Saldivar / ExclusiveAccess.Net)

Guests included Dallas Cowboys stars Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, along with rapper Kodak Black. Prescott and Lamb were not pictured, but were listed as attendees, according to various reports.

Sanders joins a Browns team with a quarterback room that includes Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel, who the franchise drafted in round three on Friday.