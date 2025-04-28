Open Extended Reactions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers are making sure third-year quarterback Bryce Young has a group of dependable receivers.

After adding two receivers in the first round of the NFL draft, including Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan with the No. 8 pick, Carolina agreed Sunday to a one-year deal with veteran Hunter Renfrow.

The former star at Clemson, less than three hours from Charlotte, and native of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is returning to the league after sitting out last season.

Renfrow, 29, caught 269 passes for 2,884 yards and 17 touchdowns in five seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders. He made the Pro Bowl in 2021 with a breakout year, posting 103 catches for 1,038 yards.

He will join a receiver room that includes McMillan, sixth-round pick Jimmy Horn Jr. out of Colorado, 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette, 34-year-old veteran Adam Thielen and Jalen Coker.

Renfrow was selected in the fifth round of the 2019 draft by the Raiders. He signed a two-year, $32 million extension in 2022, but a concussion that landed him on injured reserve limited him to 36 catches for 330 yards.

He had 25 catches for 255 yards in 2023 and was released by the Raiders on March 13, 2024.