Open Extended Reactions

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers released 2024 sixth-round pick Ryan Watts on Monday following a season-ending neck injury sustained in the final preseason game of his rookie year.

"We all agree that it's in Ryan's best interest to discontinue playing football at this time," Steelers general manager Omar Khan said in a statement. "We will continue to support Ryan as he transitions to this next phase of his life."

Khan said the decision was reached after consulting with team doctors, medical experts and Watts' representatives.

Watts' injury, which happened against the Detroit Lions on Aug. 24, was initially diagnosed as a stinger, and he was placed on season-ending IR soon after. He also appeared to have surgery, posting a picture of himself in a hospital bed with a neck brace to his Instagram story in January.

"This has easily been one of the hardest years of my life," Watts wrote on the post in January. "Through serious injury and all, I will remain optimistic because I can do ALL things through HIM. Road to recovery ..."

The defensive back spent two years at Ohio State before transferring to Texas for his final two collegiate seasons. He finished his college career with 100 tackles and three interceptions.