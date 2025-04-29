Ryan Clark details how the Giants had a spectacular first round of the NFL draft by drafting Abdul Carter and Jaxson Dart. (1:18)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The question was posed last year on "Hard Knocks" about the New York Giants.

"What's our identity going to be?" director of player personnel Tim McDonnell said aloud in a free agency meeting.

McDonnell was talking specifically about the offense at the time knowing the team was about to let running back Saquon Barkley walk. But he could have easily been talking about the Giants' defense or their program as a whole. The team had no identity last year on the way to a 3-14 season.

That appears to have changed this offseason, punctuated by a defensive-line-heavy draft. The additions of dynamic edge rusher Abdul Carter with the third overall pick and defensive tackle Darius Alexander make the Giants a defense-first team that should have one of the league's best front sevens. That is their identity, even if it came to fruition somewhat by chance.

General manager Joe Schoen denied that this was a pre-planned undertaking this offseason.

"It lined up that way, and again, I feel good about the guys that we added because of that," Schoen said. "Was it a conscious effort? It was a conscious effort to bring in the right type of guys with the right mentality that we covet, and again, in free agency, there were some players that we went after on the offensive side of the ball, and for whatever reason weren't able to get them."

Whatever the reason, the final results say the Giants overhauled their defense this offseason. Their two most expensive free-agent acquisitions were cornerback Paulson Adebo and safety Jevon Holland. Defensive lineman Chauncey Golston was also a significant add while Roy Robertson-Harris and Jeremiah Ledbetter were brought in to provide depth to a thin defensive line.

Schoen conceded the depth element was something they focused on this offseason. The Giants now have more than two proven NFL defensive lineman who can be part of an interior rotation. They have three potential double-digit sacks guys off the edge.

This is now how the Giants are going to win games. They're going to need their offense (which was 31st in the NFL last season and new starting quarterback Russell Wilson) to score just enough points that their defense will be able to shine. With Dexter Lawrence II in the middle surrounded by Carter, Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux, this Giants team should be scary rushing the passer if it can force opponents into passing downs.

This along with the hope that their second first-round pick, Jaxson Dart, is the quarterback of the future should reinvigorate a Giants fan base that has been beaten down in recent years. Finally, it does seem there is reason for excitement.

The 2025 Giants are being built in a way that honors their success of the past. Their success in the '80s and the Tom Coughlin Giants of this century were built on the backs of strong defensive fronts.

It's not hard to see this group using a similar recipe to produce some wins.

"We're going to be dominant," Carter said of the Giants' defensive front. "It's going to be dope just getting to know those guys as a person, getting to know them as men and then getting closer as teammates, and then once we get on the field together, just wreak havoc."

Despite Schoen's comments, it would seem extremely coincidental if this was all an accident. Owner John Mara made it clear at his end-of-season press conference that he wasn't happy with the team's defense. Maybe subliminally it had an effect considering how it all played out.

Even more so, there seemed to be a focus for the Giants on building a tougher team -- after a season where the Giants fell apart and players were vocal about playing "soft" in a mid-season loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"I think you always add that element to your team in both areas. Mentally, the challenges that go with playing professional football and playing in New York, quite frankly, and toughness on the field. I think we did that in free agency and we did that in the draft," coach Brian Daboll said. "It's something that we covet. I thought we did a good job of acquiring players that demonstrate both of those things."

The 2025 Giants draft picks have a lot of promising upside. Carter has "elite" talent according to an NFL defensive line coach and played through a shoulder injury in Penn State's run through the College Football Playoff. Dart is known as a fierce competitor and worker. One NFL defensive line coach called Alexander an "awesome pick" who plays hard, which showed at the Senior Bowl.

The toughness theme extended into Day 3: Fourth-round running back Cam Skattebo described himself as a "physical, downhill, get-to-the-end-zone back" who makes a living lowering his head and making yards after contact. Fifth-round pick and offensive tackle Marcus Mbow noted that demoralizing people, "it's always fun." Seventh-round tight end Thomas Fidone II once tattooed himself and is known as a quality blocker while cornerback Korie Black is the rare speedster who embraces special teams.

It's now on Daboll to blend all these pieces together and make it work -- especially on the defensive side. Pressure will also be on defensive coordinator Shane Bowen to find a way to get Carter, Burns and Thibodeaux on the field together. To make sure all of them put up numbers and get after the quarterback.

No way around it, that will be the identity of the Giants -- their ability to rush the passer around those three players and Lawrence.

"Yeah, on paper," Schoen said. "Until we go out and do it, it doesn't matter. It's just on paper now."

At least there seems to be a direction. Couldn't definitively say that last year at this time.