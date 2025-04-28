Open Extended Reactions

PITTSBURGH -- After bypassing a wide receiver in the NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers added one in veteran Robert Woods on Monday, a league source confirmed to ESPN.

Woods, 33, agreed to a one-year deal with the Steelers, giving them more depth at the position as they continue to sort out their quarterback situation.

A 12-year veteran, Woods spent the last two seasons with the Houston Texans. He appeared in 15 games with four starts last season, but he produced a career-low 203 receiving yards and didn't score a touchdown.

Woods' best seasons came in 2018 and 2019 with the L.A. Rams when he put up back-to-back 1,000-yard years and caught eight combined touchdowns. He joins a room now led by DK Metcalf after the team's blockbuster trade prior to the start of free agency.

The Steelers also have George Pickens, who is eligible for a contract extension this summer, in addition to Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson, Scotty Miller and Ben Skowronek.

At 6-0 and 193 pounds, Woods gives the Steelers a different body and receiving type that slots between the long and physical Metcalf and Pickens and the speedy, smaller receivers like Austin and Wilson.

The NFL Network was the first to report the move.