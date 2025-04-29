J.K. Dobbins runs in a TD to pour it on for the Chargers (0:23)

Open Extended Reactions

Running back J.K. Dobbins and wide receiver Elijah Moore received the seldom-used unrestricted free agent tender from the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns, respectively, according to the NFL's Tuesday morning transactions log.

With the tender applied, both players will still apply to the compensatory draft formula for the 2026 draft if they sign with another team before July 22. If they do not sign with another team before that date, the Chargers and Browns will then hold their exclusive negotiating rights.

The tender value is worth 110% of the player's previous year's salary, according to the collective bargaining agreement. For Dobbins, the tender is worth approximately $1.1 million. For Moore, the tender is worth $3.43 million.

Dobbins, 26, had the best season of his career in 2024, with career highs in total yards (1,058) and touchdowns (9) for the Chargers. Dobbins led the Chargers with 905 rushing yards after returning from a torn Achilles, which he suffered with the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 of the 2023 season. He finished second in NFL Comeback Player of the Year voting behind Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Since the end of last season, the Chargers have signed running back Najee Harris in free agency and then used their 2025 first-round pick on a running back, selecting North Carolina's Omarion Hampton 22nd overall.

Moore, 25, caught a career-high 61 passes for 538 yards and one touchdown last season for the Browns. On Monday, he made an official free agent visit with the Buffalo Bills.

The Browns on Monday agreed to a one-year contract with veteran wide receiver Diontae Johnson, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Browns have needed a veteran wide receiver this offseason after not drafting a player at the position in last week's draft. Jerry Jeudy, selected to the Pro Bowl, is the only wideout on the roster with at least 50 catches in a season. Cleveland signed veteran DeAndre Carter, but he has primarily been a return specialist in his career.

ESPN's Kris Rhim and Daniel Oyefusi contributed to this report.