Open Extended Reactions

Veteran offensive tackle D.J. Humphries has agreed to a contract with the San Francisco 49ers, his agency announced Tuesday.

"Back healthy and ready to work," AMDG Sports posted to X.

Back healthy and ready to work 😤 #AMDG pic.twitter.com/Q9YjMANO5X — AMDG Sports (@SportsAmdg) April 29, 2025

Terms were not disclosed.

Humphries, 31, tore his left ACL late in the 2023 season for the Arizona Cardinals and joined the Kansas City Chiefs late in the 2024 season as they searched for a suitable left tackle. Rookie Kingsley Suamataia and Wanya Morris had shared the left tackle spot before Humphries' signing but played so poorly that they were benched.

Humphries started in his first game with the Chiefs in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Chargers. He left the game early because of a hamstring injury and didn't return to the starting lineup until a Week 18 game against the Denver Broncos.

Humphries himself was passed over for the starting spot for the playoffs and the Chiefs made guard Joe Thuney their starting left tackle for the three postseason games.

Humphries, a first-round draft pick in 2015, played eight seasons with the Cardinals, all as a starter. He was a Pro Bowler in 2021.

The 49ers did not select an offensive tackle this year in the draft or sign one in free agency. Humphries likely projects as a swing tackle behind Trent Williams and Colton McKivitz, the starters at left and right tackle, respectively.

Jaylon Moore, the 49ers' previous swing tackle, signed with the Chiefs in free agency.

ESPN's Adam Teicher and Nick Wagoner contributed to this report.