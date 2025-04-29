Open Extended Reactions

Days after Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders' youngest son, Shedeur Sanders, was drafted by the Cleveland Browns, one of the Pro Football Hall of Famer's former homes hit the market.

On Tuesday, Deion's former 29,229 square foot home in Prosper, Texas, went up for sale with an asking price of $5,500,000, according to the Zillow listing.

The residence, which was built in 1999, sits on 5.95 acres. It includes nine beds and 11 bathrooms.

It features a grand foyer with a floating double staircase, marble floors and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Sanders, who played 14 seasons in the NFL, also included an entertainment wing in the manor that features a home theater with red walls, an indoor pool, two-lane bowling alley, sauna, steam shower, barbershop, recreation room with a bar, fitness center and an indoor basketball court which features one of his most famous current slogans, "You Gotta Believe."

An eight-acre pond, private dock, swimming pool, kitchen and ample entertainment space is featured outdoors. The mansion also includes a 14-bay garage with two oversized bays.

According to D Magazine, the home went up for sale in 2016. In 2017, it was listed for $14.5 million. Sanders sold the property in 2014, according to the Houston Chronicle.