Did Chiefs solve their LT problem for Mahomes with 2025 draft?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- When the Kansas City Chiefs looked at Josh Simmons' tape from last season at Ohio State, they didn't just see in their opinion the best offensive tackle available in the draft.

They saw what they considered to be one of the better tackle prospects in several years.

"In terms of years past, I would say Josh, when he was healthy last year, his tape would be one of the better ones in the last few years," said Ryne Nutt, the Chiefs director of player personnel. "He kind of reminds me of Christian Darrisaw, who's done really well for the Vikings. He's got a little bit of [Rashawn Slater] in him for the Chargers.''

The Chiefs were able to draft Simmons anyway with the No. 32 and final pick of the first round last week because he is rehabbing from a torn patellar tendon that limited his last season at Ohio State to six games.

The Chiefs also signed a left tackle candidate in free agency, Jaylon Moore, who spent the last four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. Between Simmons and Moore, the Chiefs feel good that they've solved their long-standing problem at left tackle, where they've struggled in recent seasons to find a consistent blindside protector for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

"It's one that we thought we would spend a first-round pick on and that it would be worth it and then also look at it in free agency,'' coach Andy Reid said. "So we've got a couple answers there where we don't have to take a guard and move him out to that spot or anything. Hopefully we keep these guys healthy and rolling and learning."

Simmons' situation is complicated by his ongoing rehab. Reid was confident after Simmons was drafted that he would be available to participate when training camp begins in July.

Even if he's not, the Chiefs are confident Simmons will eventually become the player they saw in the six games worth of tape at Ohio State last season.

"Physically, he is elite,'' Nutt said. "His feet jump off the tape when you put his tape on. His set is as pretty as it looks now in terms of offensive line pass setting.''

The Chiefs put what they consider an extensive amount of research into the status of Simmons' knee and concluded that he will eventually be 100%. They brought Simmons to Kansas City before the draft to get a final look at the knee.

Without the injury, Simmons likely gets drafted much earlier than the final pick of the first round and ends up playing for another team.

"When you throw that tape on, you're thinking, 'Hopefully we're not in the position to take him because he'll probably go pretty high,'" general manager Brett Veach said. "It's one of those double-edged swords where there's still a rehabilitation process and belief in our training staff but on the other end, had it not been for that injury, he's probably not there.

"It's probably a blessing in a weird way that that injury happened for us to be in this position. Again, a lot of work ahead on the football side and on the rehab side, but got a great coaching staff, great locker room, great training staff so we feel good about what we can get out of him."

Simmons said he spent more time talking with the Chiefs before the draft so he wasn't surprised when they were the team to call him on draft night.

"I felt like this was the team I was going to,'' Simmons said. "Nobody showed as much interest as the Kansas City Chiefs, that I know of at least. The Kansas City Chiefs just don't let anybody in their building. There's a different expectation when you get drafted by them.''

Moore would be next in line to start at left tackle if Simmons isn't ready for the start of training camp. He was mostly a backup to left tackle Trent Williams during his four seasons with the 49ers.

The Chiefs signed him early in free agency thinking he was ready for a bigger role.

"He was backing up a pretty good player in San Francisco, arguably the best to ever play the game,'' Reid said. "Then when he got his opportunity (to play), he took full advantage of it.''

Moore started 17 games with the 49ers, including five last season.

"The tape doesn't lie,'' Moore said. "I know it's a small sample size, but I just go out there and play ball the way I know how.

"(The Chiefs) saw something in me, so I'm excited to go (all out) for these guys.''