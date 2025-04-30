The bizarre story of how 347-pound Samoan-Australian prospect Laki Tasi found football, his way to the 2025 IPP class and now the Las Vegas Raiders. (1:01)

The second member of Australia's 2025 class of International Player Pathway talent has signed with an NFL team, with Laki Tasi agreeing to terms with the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent.

The 6'6" 347-pound defensive line prospect out of Brisbane was playing community rugby for Queensland Samoa before being told about the NFL IPP program by the owner of a local burger shop in Redbank Plains.

"One of the guys that owns a burger joint back home, he was telling me about this IPP that Jordan Mailata joined, which is kind of surprising because I didn't know who Jordan Mailata was or what the NFL [was]", he told ESPN before last week's NFL Draft.

"The owner was onto me... like let's try out this NFL thing, you've got a good body [for it]," the 21-year-old explained. "As soon as I searched up the YouTube [story] about Jordan and the NFL IPP I realised how big it is."

Big is the operative word, with the former Goodna Eagles junior bringing over 34-inch arms and an 81.5-inch wingspan to the line of scrimmage as he joins Jordan Petaia in the AFC West, his IPP classmate and former Wallaby signing with the Los Angeles Chargers prior to the draft.