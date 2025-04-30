Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway was the driver of a golf cart when his business partner and former agent fell from the vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries, according to a TMZ report.

Jeff Sperbeck, a longtime friend of Elway's who became his manager in 1990, is on life support, according to TMZ. Sperbeck, 61, reportedly fell off the back of the golf cart and hit his head on asphalt. The incident occurred Saturday in La Quinta, California, according to multiple reports.

TMZ confirmed that Elway was at the wheel of the golf cart but added there was no indication that he was driving negligently when Sperbeck fell. Elway was reportedly driving the cart after attending a party with Sperbeck and their spouses.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection told KESQ in Palm Springs that its crew responded to a golf cart collision Saturday and took an unnamed patient to a trauma center after a reported fall. No other details were provided.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office told KESQ that it is investigating the incident.

Elway won two Super Bowls during a 16-year NFL career, all with the Denver Broncos. He later served as Broncos general manager and executive vice president and then transitioned to a consultant role until his contract expired in March 2023.