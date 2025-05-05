Marcus Spears and Jason McCourty praise the Bears' offseason and state that it's time for Caleb Williams to step up to the plate. (2:00)

The 2025 NFL draft is complete, and prospects are beginning rookie minicamps with their new teams. The Titans took quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick, the Packers selected wide receiver Matthew Golden at No. 23, and the Eagles beefed up their linebacker room with Jihaad Campbell. But how do the rosters all stack up? Now that the main wave of free agency and the draft are over, we're re-ranking all 32 teams.

In addition to our postdraft list, NFL Nation reporters picked out the most improved position for the team they cover. These changes aren't specifically related to the draft but also free agent signings that could lead to significant improvements in 2025. There weren't any changes in our top two spots, but there were changes in the ranking from there.

Our power panel of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities evaluates how NFL teams stack up against one another, ranking them from 1 to 32.

Post-free agency ranking: 1

Most improved position: Wide receiver

The Chiefs are counting on the return of two top receivers who missed most of last season with injuries. Rashee Rice led the league with 24 catches through the first three games before a season-ending knee injury, while Hollywood Brown played in only two regular-season games because of a sternoclavicular injury. Rice and Brown will combine with Xavier Worthy to give the Chiefs a potent group of wideouts. With the selection of fourth-rounder Jalen Royals, Kansas City also added speed and run-after-the-catch ability on the outside. -- Adam Teicher

Post-free agency ranking: 2

Most improved position: Linebacker

The Eagles lost a bunch of talent on defense this offseason with the departures of edge rushers Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham, cornerback Darius Slay Jr., safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and defensive tackle Milton Williams. It was a different story at linebacker, as they re-signed Zack Baun to a lucrative contract, selected Jihaad Campbell in the first round of the draft and then added Smael Mondon Jr. in the fifth. Nakobe Dean is still recovering from a torn patellar tendon, but Philadelphia will have plenty of options at linebacker once he is healthy. -- Tim McManus

Post-free agency ranking: 4

Most improved position: Defensive line

There is no area the Bills have addressed more thoroughly this offseason than the defensive line. They selected three players for the unit in the draft (T.J. Sanders, Landon Jackson and Deone Walker), even after adding Joey Bosa, Michael Hoecht and Larry Ogunjobi in free agency. The team also signed Greg Rousseau to a four-year contract extension. By bringing in youth and veterans, the Bills have overhauled a 2024 group that had the worst passing defense and third-down defense (44% conversion rate) of Sean McDermott's eight-year tenure. -- Alaina Getzenberg

Post-free agency ranking: 3

Most improved position: Offensive line

For the past three seasons, offensive line has been one of the strongest units on the roster. However, after losing veteran guard Kevin Zeitler to the Titans in free agency, Lions general manager Brad Holmes used draft picks to keep that unit rolling. He drafted versatile offensive linemen in Tate Ratledge and Miles Frazier, who will be trained at different positions so they can beef up the O-line. Those rookies will also learn from veterans such as Graham Glasgow, who has thrived in the NFL due to his positional versatility. -- Eric Woodyard

Post-free agency ranking: 5

Most improved position: Pass defense

The Ravens' first two draft picks were defensive players who ranked among Mel Kiper Jr.'s top 25 prospects: safety Malaki Starks and edge rusher Mike Green. Both will immediately make an impact on a Baltimore pass defense that allowed 244.1 yards per game in 2024, the franchise's third worst over the past 25 seasons. Baltimore believes Starks' speed will reduce explosive plays, while Green's explosiveness will disrupt quarterbacks. This combination should help finish off games for the Ravens, who allowed a league-worst 14 touchdown passes in the fourth quarter last season. -- Jamison Hensley

Post-free agency ranking: 6

Most improved position: Offensive line

Though other areas might be improved, the line has definitely gotten better. Washington traded for five-time Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil and drafted tackle Josh Conerly Jr. in the first round. Those moves allow it to move around last year's third-round pick Brandon Coleman, who started 15 games -- including all three in the postseason. It's possible Coleman ends up at guard, giving Washington a talented front once right guard Sam Cosmi returns from a torn ACL. Washington was dead set on protecting its greatest asset, quarterback Jayden Daniels, while also boosting the run game. -- John Keim

Post-free agency ranking: 8

Most improved position: Wide receiver

The Rams made a significant change in their WR room, signing Davante Adams and releasing Cooper Kupp after they could not find a trade for him. They also re-signed wide receiver Tutu Atwell in free agency. Although Adams' 85 catches for 1,063 yards (for the Jets and Raiders) last season were his fewest since 2019, his 59 receiving touchdowns in the past five years lead the NFL. With Adams and Puka Nacua, the Rams did not feel like they had to take a receiver early in the draft. They took a seventh-round flier on Pitt's Konata Mumpfield. -- Sarah Barshop

Post-free agency ranking: 9

Most improved position: Wide receiver

Sure, the Packers have a handful of rookie receivers, and GM Brian Gutekunst has said in the past that it's one of the most difficult positions to make an impact at right away. Still, Green Bay invested two of its first three draft picks in the position, taking Matthew Golden at No. 23 and Savion Williams at No. 87. After the draft, Gutekunst said, "I didn't think I'd be up here talking about taking two receivers." But with Christian Watson likely out until November with a torn ACL, the Packers needed to make those picks. They also signed Mecole Hardman in free agency, but he's not guaranteed a roster spot. -- Rob Demovsky

Post-free agency ranking: 10

Most improved position: Interior offensive line

The Vikings overhauled all three positions of their interior offensive line, committing $106 million in free agency to sign center Ryan Kelly and right guard Will Fries. They used their first-round draft choice on Donovan Jackson, who will likely be their new left guard. The area was a major need for improvement. Their centers and guards all ranked in the bottom 10 last season in run block win rate. In 2025, the Vikings will likely have three first-round picks (Jackson, Kelly and left tackle Christian Darrisaw) and one second-round pick (right tackle Brian O'Neill) in their starting lineup. -- Kevin Seifert

Post-free agency ranking: 7

Most improved position: Running back

There isn't as much to choose from given Cincinnati's lack of splashy offseason moves. The big money was spent on maintaining strength at wide receiver (Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase). But by bringing back Samaje Perine and drafting Tahj Brooks, Cincinnati should have an improved backfield group behind Chase Brown, who will be the featured player. -- Ben Baby

Post-free agency ranking: 11

Most improved position: Running back

Dominant rushing offenses have been a staple of Jim Harbaugh-coached teams, but last season's backfield of J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards was underwhelming. The Chargers rushed for 110.7 yards per game, the fewest in a season by any NFL or FBS team coached by Harbaugh (Stanford, 49ers and Michigan). The Chargers upgraded at the position, signing Najee Harris and drafting Omarion Hampton in the first round. Harris and Hampton should give the Chargers the rushing offense Harbaugh envisioned when he came to Los Angeles. -- Kris Rhim

Post-free agency ranking: 14

Most improved position: Pass rush

This is a close call between pass rushers and cornerbacks, but let's give the nod to the pass rush here. The Bucs signed a low-risk and potentially high-reward free agent in Haason Reddick, who has produced double-digit sacks in all but one season since becoming a full-time edge rusher in 2020. On Day 3 of the draft, they selected quick edge David Walker and powerful Elijah Roberts. Walker notched 31 sacks and 191 tackles at Central Arkansas. Roberts had 17.5 sacks in two seasons at SMU, and the 278-pounder can line up on the edge or inside. -- Jenna Laine

Post-free agency ranking: 13

Most improved position: Secondary

The Texans brought in safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who's a ball hawk with six interceptions in two of the past three seasons. He brings a competitive attitude that can only elevate a talented secondary that has All-Pro cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., cornerback Kamari Lassiter, nickel Jalen Pitre and safety Calen Bullock. Houston's 2024 unit combined for 14 interceptions and ranked sixth in passing yards allowed. Gardner-Johnson could turn this promising unit into the best in the league. -- DJ Bien-Aime

Post-free agency ranking: 12

Most improved position: Secondary

It's hard to believe one of the league's best secondary units improved even more, but it did. One of the Broncos' most prominent free agent signings was safety Talanoa Hufanga, who was an All-Pro in 2022 for the 49ers. And one of the best value picks of the draft was Denver's selection of cornerback Jahdae Barron at No. 20. This new group gives defensive coordinator Vance Joseph a variety of coverage options, and it makes it more difficult for opposing quarterbacks to simply avoid Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain II. -- Jeff Legwold

Post-free agency ranking: 15

Most improved position: Defensive line

The 49ers didn't spend much in free agency, but the defensive line should regain its former dominance if their draft picks pan out as expected. San Francisco used selections on edge rusher Mykel Williams and two defensive tackles (Alfred Collins and CJ West). All three might be starters in September after the Niners said goodbye to edge Leonard Floyd along with tackles Javon Hargrave and Maliek Collins in March. That rookie trio joins stalwart edge Nick Bosa, giving the 49ers some much-needed juice at a position group they've long prioritized. -- Nick Wagoner

Post-free agency ranking: 16

Most improved position: Quarterbacks

This is about the entire QB room because it remains to be seen whether Sam Darnold will be better than Geno Smith. But there's no question Seattle has improved the position as a whole. Drew Lock is an upgrade over Sam Howell at QB2. Third-round pick Jalen Milroe, who replaces Jaren Hall as the No. 3, gives the Seahawks an explosive playmaker. He can immediately make an impact in specialty run packages while he develops as a passer. -- Brady Henderson

Post-free agency ranking: 17

Most improved position: Defensive line

Mike Tomlin said the team had "extreme urgency" in adding to the defensive line, and it showed in the draft. The Steelers used their first-round pick on Derrick Harmon, a versatile defensive tackle who models his game after Cameron Heyward's. Then, the Steelers double-dipped at the position with big-bodied tackle Yahya Black, who coaches said can play nose tackle but will likely be a 4-technique. That leaves the Steelers with a crowded defensive line room, but it's a good problem to have, as they struggled to stop the run last season. -- Brooke Pryor

Post-free agency ranking: 19

Most improved position: Edge rusher

The Falcons have overhauled the position that needed it most. Atlanta got only 14.5 sacks from its edge rushers in 2024. In free agency, the team picked up veteran Leonard Floyd, who has had at least 8.5 sacks in each of the past five seasons. The Falcons got aggressive in the draft, too, doubling up at edge rusher in the first round with speedsters Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. Floyd, Walker, Pearce and Bralen Trice -- who missed all of 2024 with a torn ACL -- will join Arnold Ebiketie on the line. Ebiketie led Atlanta with only six sacks last season. -- Marc Raimondi

Post-free agency ranking: 21

Most improved position: Edge rusher

Losing DeMarcus Lawrence in free agency is a tough blow, but he played only four games last season. The Cowboys will welcome back Sam Williams, a 2022 second-round pick who did not play last year because of a torn ACL. They signed Dante Fowler Jr., who had 10.5 sacks last season in Washington. They drafted Donovan Ezeiruaku in the second round after he was second in the FBS with 16.5 sacks in 2024. And they brought in defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton, who carries a reputation as a developer of talent. -- Todd Archer

Post-free agency ranking: 18

Most improved position: Defensive tackle

By default, the Dolphins' most improved position has to be the one they addressed three times in the draft: defensive tackle. First-round pick Kenneth Grant should start in Week 1 alongside Zach Sieler, while fifth-round pick Jordan Phillips should provide rotational depth early in his career. Seventh-round pick Zeek Biggers is raw, but at 6-foot-6, 320 pounds, he is big enough to turn into a force at nose tackle. Miami's defensive line required immediate improvement entering the draft, and GM Chris Grier accomplished that. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Post-free agency ranking: 22

Most improved position: Offensive line

During free agency, the Bears flipped their interior offensive line in one week by trading for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson and spending big to land center Drew Dalman. They continued to address needs up front in the draft, using the 56th pick on offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo. Now Chicago will experiment with several options regarding who plays at both left and right tackle. The heavy investment is good news for QB Caleb Williams, who was sacked a league-high 68 times as a rookie. -- Courtney Cronin

Post-free agency ranking: 20

Most improved position: Defensive front

The Cardinals set out to improve their entire defensive front at the start of this offseason. And that's exactly what they did through the additions of edge Josh Sweat and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson in free agency, the re-signing of L.J. Collier, and the drafting of defensive tackle Walter Nolen and edge Jordan Burch. Arizona bolstered its starting lineups and added depth to a front that has become formidable, both in size and talent. -- Josh Weinfuss

Post-free agency ranking: 24

Most improved position: Defensive tackle

The Patriots have the potential for a powerful one-two punch at defensive tackle. Signing Milton Williams to a four-year, $104 million contract was a decisive step in the right direction, and Christian Barmore has been a full participant in the voluntary offseason program after missing most of 2024 due to recurring symptoms from blood clots. The Patriots' interior linemen ranked 21st in pass rush win rate in 2024. Florida State DT Joshua Farmer was also a player the Patriots coveted in the draft, and they traded up to pick him in the fourth round. -- Mike Reiss

Post-free agency ranking: 23

Most improved position: Tight end

It would typically be bold to assert that drafting one player would make a single unit the most improved on a team's roster. But that's how big of an addition Tyler Warren is for the Colts, whose tight ends had a league-low 39 combined receptions and were 31st in receiving yards in 2024. Warren's 17-catch, 224-yard receiving performance in a single game against USC in October tops anything a Colts tight end produced over the entire 17-game season. -- Stephen Holder

Post-free agency ranking: 28

Most improved position: Offensive line

The Jaguars added six offensive linemen this offseason, four in free agency and two in the draft. There will definitely be new starters at right guard (Patrick Mekari, from the Ravens) and center (Robert Hainsey, from the Bucs). Jacksonville could potentially have a new left guard, depending on whether Ezra Cleveland can hold off third-round pick Wyatt Milum. All but one of the newcomers (Milum) have played multiple positions either in college or in the NFL. That versatility was a priority for Jaguars general manager James Gladstone to weather the inevitable injuries. -- Mike DiRocco

Post-free agency ranking: 26

Most improved position: Quarterback

This is obvious. Last year, the Raiders had three different starting quarterbacks: Gardner Minshew, Aidan O'Connell and Desmond Ridder. The trio combined for a Total QBR of 40 -- 30th in NFL. But the Raiders went out and traded for Geno Smith, a two-time Pro Bowl selection. He has thrown for at least 4,000 yards in two of the past three seasons. The last time Las Vegas had a player surpass 4,000 passing yards in a single season was Derek Carr in 2021. -- Ryan McFadden

Post-free agency ranking: 25

Most improved position: Defensive front

Fixing the NFL's worst rushing and scoring defense was a priority. The Panthers upgraded in free agency by signing DT Bobby Brown III, DT Tershawn Wharton and LB Pat Jones II. In the draft, they took Nic Scourton in the second round and Princely Umanmielen in the third. Both players could be building blocks for Carolina and give general manager Dan Morgan the luxury to move on from 32-year-old Jadeveon Clowney, who had only 5.5 sacks in 2024. -- David Newton

Post-free agency ranking: 29

Most improved position: Offensive line

The Saints took Kelvin Banks Jr. at No. 9 in the draft, and that gives them instant flexibility to upgrade at left tackle. Taliese Fuaga, last year's first-round pick, is currently playing there, but he could move to his college position of right tackle if needed. Banks could also start this season at right tackle. The Saints let left guard Lucas Patrick leave in free agency, bringing in Dillon Radunz to compete for that position. -- Katherine Terrell

Post-free agency ranking: 30

Most improved position: Running back

The Browns averaged 94.6 rushing yards per game last season, which ranked 29th and was their lowest mark in five seasons under coach Kevin Stefanski. Cleveland rebuilt its running game in the draft, forming a backfield that is explosive and suited for the physicality of the AFC North. Quinshon Judkins, the 36th pick, is a tough runner who forced 179 missed tackles from 2022 to '24, the fourth most in the FBS in that span. Dylan Sampson, a fourth-round pick, is a big-play threat who ran a 4.42-second 40-yard dash at the combine. -- Daniel Oyefusi

Post-free agency ranking: 27

Most improved position: Offensive line

Quite frankly, the Jets haven't made significant immediate improvement in any one area. But the offensive line improved in the long term, as No. 7 pick Armand Membou replaces the venerable Morgan Moses (Patriots) at right tackle. The Jets will miss Moses' experience and savviness, but Membou brings power, speed and explosiveness to the position. With four returning starters and Membou, the offensive line -- under construction for a few years -- finally has a chance to be something special. -- Rich Cimini

Post-free agency ranking: 31

Most improved position: Offensive line

Few positions got as much attention as the offensive line this offseason. The Titans signed free agent Dan Moore Jr. to play left tackle, which allows 2024 first-round pick JC Latham to move from the left side to right tackle. It's hard to imagine Latham not doing better than the 29 sacks allowed by the group of right tackles last season. Tennessee also signed Kevin Zeitler in free agency to upgrade the right guard spot. The key to it all will be center Lloyd Cushenberry III, who should return from a torn Achilles suffered in November. Cushenberry is optimistic about returning during training camp. -- Turron Davenport

Post-free agency ranking: 32

Most improved position: Quarterback

No reason to beat around the bush. The Giants added three quarterbacks this offseason: Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and first-round pick Jaxson Dart. New York ended last season with Drew Lock, Tommy DeVito and Tim Boyle at QB. The idea is to have Wilson and Winston handle most (if not all) of the work, with DeVito as insurance. This will provide Dart with the NFL equivalent of a redshirt year. It's not perfect for the Giants, but it's an upgrade on how they ended last season. -- Jordan Raanan