Jeff Sperbeck, the longtime friend, business partner and former agent of John Elway, died Wednesday from injuries suffered when he fell off a golf cart reportedly being driven by the Hall of Fame quarterback. Sperbeck was 62.

The Riverside County (California) coroner confirmed Sperbeck's death in a news release from the sheriff's office. Sperbeck was injured Saturday night in La Quinta, California, and was declared dead early Wednesday at a Palm Springs hospital.

According to TMZ, Elway was driving the golf cart when Sperbeck fell off and hit his head on asphalt. Sperbeck had been sitting in the passenger seat, a source told ESPN. TMZ also reported that he had been on life support following the fall.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident, though TMZ reported that there was no indication that Elway was driving negligently when Sperbeck fell after the two men and their spouses had left a party.

Elway won two Super Bowls during a 16-year NFL career, all with the Denver Broncos. He later served as Broncos general manager and executive vice president and then transitioned to a consultant role until his contract expired in March 2023.