New York Jets backup quarterback Jordan Travis is retiring from football after never having played a down in the NFL.

Travis, who suffered a gruesome leg injury while playing in 2023 for then-undefeated Florida State, announced Wednesday that his surgically repaired left leg hasn't fully recovered and that he has decided to walk away based on advice from doctors.

"On November 18, 2023, my life took an unexpected turn," Travis said in a statement. "I gave everything I had to the rehab process but despite all my efforts, my leg never responded the way we hoped. After much prayer and consultation with the doctors, medical experts and my agent, I've been medically advised to retire from the game I love so deeply."

The Jets selected Travis in the fifth round (No. 171) of the 2024 draft. They knew he faced continued rehab, but they felt it was worth the risk because of his upside. Initially, there was hope that he would be cleared to practice at some point, but that never happened. He spent the entire season on the non-football injury list.

General manager Darren Mougey, who wasn't with the organization when Travis was drafted, declined to comment at the conclusion of last weekend's draft when asked about the quarterback's health status.

"Jordan has informed us of his intent to retire due to the injury he sustained while at Florida State," Mougey said in a statement Wednesday. "It is unfortunate that he was unable to get back on the field after working so hard. We support his decision and wish him only the best."

It's unclear if the Jets knew about Travis' retirement plans during the draft. They opted not to draft a quarterback. Their current depth chart is led by Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor. After them, they have Adrian Martinez, a practice-squad player in 2024. Former Missouri quarterback Brady Cook has agreed to a contract as an undrafted free agent.

In early March, Travis' agent, Deiric Jackson, was critical of the Jets, telling ESPN, "His rehab with the Jets was not the best. They tried to rush him. It was too fast. There was pressure on the coaching staff, and they tried to get him going sooner than the timeline really was. That caused the setback, and we had to shut him down completely."

He declined to specify the nature of the setback. The Jets said they followed the rehab protocol prescribed by Travis' surgeon, orthopedist Robert Anderson. Jackson, at the time of the interview with ESPN, said he was "optimistic" that Travis would be ready for the 2025 season.

In a handwritten statement posted to social media, Travis thanked the Jets "for believing in me and providing me with the opportunity to live out the ultimate dream."

Travis also wrote, "It is crazy how fast life can change. This is not the ending I had ever imagined, but I do trust the Lord's plan above all else."

His football career ended on a scramble against North Alabama. On an apparent hip-drop tackle, he landed awkwardly and suffered a fractured and dislocated left ankle. Weeks later, it sparked controversy. Despite an undefeated season, Florida State was excluded from the College Football Playoff.

Travis finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting after completing 64% of his passes with 20 touchdown passes and only two interceptions while leading the Seminoles to an 11-0 record. He began his career at Louisville, transferred to Florida State and produced a 28-10 starting record.

After being drafted by the Jets, Travis said his goal was to succeed Aaron Rodgers one day.

"I do think about that a lot," he said.