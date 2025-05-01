Open Extended Reactions

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield gave a warm welcome to first-round draft pick Emeka Egbuka. The day after Egbuka's arrival in Tampa on Friday, Mayfield and his wife, Emily, treated the former Ohio State wide receiver and his family to brunch.

"He immediately asked me for Emeka's number and he said, 'When is he getting in?'" Licht told Adam Schein on Tuesday. "And he came in -- we flew in Emeka and his family on Friday. And on Saturday morning, Baker and his wife picked them all up and took them out to brunch just to show 'em around and get to know them. He didn't have to do that. And he probably doesn't want me even telling anybody that. He does that under the radar without wanting any fanfare for it."

Love this. Baker and Emily took @EgbukaEmeka and his family out to brunch when they arrived in Tampa ❤️❤️ some OL there also.



Photo from Emeka's dad pic.twitter.com/9joagS4koA — Missy (@Melissa_OU6) April 30, 2025

The group ate at Tampa Club and featured Egbuka's father Henry, his mother Rhonda Ogilvie and stepfather Eric Ogilvie, along with Bucs vice president of player engagement Duke Preston, right tackle Luke Goedeke, right guard Cody Mauch, left guard Ben Bredeson, center Graham Barton and Barton's girlfriend, Sydney Dagostino.

"[He's a] Heisman winner. There are not too many people who have that achievement and he's done great things as well in the league. He's had successful receivers all the way around him so I'm just excited to be able to learn and to grow with him at the helm of everything I'm doing [with] a seasoned vet like he is," Egbuka said of joining Mayfield in Tampa. "We were able to talk briefly. He texted me here shortly after I got drafted so it's just good to know that he's excited with the pick as well and I just can't wait to get to work."

Egbuka and his fellow rookies will hit the field for Bucs rookie minicamp May 9-10.