GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Packers picked up the fifth-year option on one of their 2022 first-round picks and declined the other, but they would like for both players to be around beyond this season.

The Packers ensured they will have defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, the 28th pick, through the 2026 season by exercising his option. While they declined the fifth-year option on linebacker Quay Walker, the 22nd pick, they would like to work out a contract extension before he would become a free agent next offseason.

The deadline to exercise fifth-year options for 2022 first-round picks is Thursday. Wyatt's salary for 2026 will be $12.938 million, according to NFL Players Association salary data. It became fully guaranteed once it was exercised. The fifth-year option on Walker would have been $14.751 million. Instead, the Packers hope to sign him to an extension perhaps even before the start of this coming season.

Quay Walker, who has led the Packers in tackles in each of his first three seasons, had his fifth-year option declined Thursday. The Packers, however, still hope to sign him to an extension. Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire

Earlier this offseason, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst indicated that both players would be in the team's plans beyond this season.

"For both those guys, whatever mechanism we use, we'd like to keep those guys around for '26 and beyond," Gutekunst said late last month. "So whether that's through doing the fifth-year option on these guys or extending them one way or the other, we're planning to do that, we'd like to do that."

Walker became an immediate starter as a rookie and has led the Packers in tackles in each of his first three seasons, recording more than 100 in each year. However, he missed four games last season (one because of a concussion and three with an ankle injury). In 2023, he missed three games due to injury.

"Quay continued to make a leap, and another guy who had struggled through injuries at the end of the year, but he was really impactful for us this year," Gutekunst said. "Continues to be a great leader for us. Certainly think we would love to have him around here for longer than just a couple years. He's that kind of guy."

Wyatt has not been a regular starter but likely will see an increased role this season after the departure of defensive tackle T.J. Slaton in free agency. Even in a part-time role, Wyatt ranked second on the team in sacks last season with five and posted a career-high nine tackles for loss. He has 12 total sacks in his first three seasons.

"[Wyatt] was probably our most consistent pass rusher from the inside this year," Gutekunst said. "Both [Walker and Wyatt] dealt with some injuries and was really proud of how they attacked those and played through some things this year. But I think both those guys had their best years as pros so far."