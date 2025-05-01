Browns general manager Andrew Berry explains why Cleveland selected Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round. (0:42)

Browns GM: We believe Shedeur Sanders will outproduce his draft slot (0:42)

Open Extended Reactions

Shedeur Sanders hit the ground running as a Cleveland Brown.

After Sanders was taken with the No. 144 pick by the Browns on Saturday in the 2025 NFL draft, he didn't waste time in making his mark.

He arrived in Cleveland on Tuesday, where he began to undergo preparation for rookie camp with hill drills, but the 6-foot-2 quarterback took a step away from the field to give back to the community.

On Wednesday, Sanders surprised students at John Marshall High School with words of affirmation, expressing his newfound loyalty to Cleveland.

"I just wanted to come out and see y'all. We [are] working out every day. We got a purpose. We got something we're trying to accomplish and achieve, but I'm trying to bring Cleveland of course a Super Bowl," Sanders told students.

The students also had opportunities to ask the Browns draftee questions. One student asked Sanders: "What inspires you to keep going?"

Sanders' answer?

"Knowing I got a lot of people watching me, knowing that I'm a positive influence to the youth."

The rookie quarterback also signed autographs for faculty, staff and students.

Sanders, who was predicted to be selected in the first round of the draft in Peter Schrager's mock draft, joins a Browns quarterback room that includes Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and fellow draft classmate, Dillon Gabriel.

Sanders threw for 4,134 yards with 37 touchdowns for Colorado in the 2024 season.