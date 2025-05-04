Open Extended Reactions

A.J. Brown announced his proposal to his girlfriend Kelsey Riley on Saturday -- with the help of none other than John Legend.

It's been a ring-filled few months for the wide receiver, who helped the Philadelphia Eagles defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX in February. Now, Brown will add a ring for his personal life to one earned in his professional one.

The elegant proposal featured the award-winning musician Legend serenading the couple as he played a piano.

"Congratulations to you both," Legend wrote in the comments of Brown and Riley's joint post. "Thank you for including me."

Another post by Brown from the proposal expressed his appreciation for a number of important people in his life. A number of Brown's Eagles teammates were featured in the photo, including DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson and Nakobe Dean.