Open Extended Reactions

The District of Columbia will shatter attendance records when hosting the NFL draft in two years, Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell predicted Monday during a news conference at the White House.

Call it the million-fan three-day march.

"I believe we'll get over a million people," Harris said.

"We believe we'll have well over a million people when we come here," Goodell said.

President Donald Trump formally announced Monday that the NFL will hold its 2027 draft in Washington. It's expected to take place on the National Mall, with the Capitol building as a backdrop.

An artist's rendering of what the National Mall will look like when Washington, D.C. hosts the NFL draft in 2027. NFL

If the crowd indeed tops seven figures, it will set a record for the event. Two years ago, Detroit drew more than 750,000 people for the draft, Goodell said. Last month, Green Bay attracted more than 600,000 fans.

The NFL draft has been held in a different city each year since 2015 and will take place in Pittsburgh next spring.

Trump made the announcement about the 2027 draft with Goodell, Harris and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser alongside him in the Oval Office.

The city and the team recently announced an agreement to build a new stadium at the RFK Stadium site, about 2 miles from the Capitol building. Both sides hope a new stadium attracts major events such as the Super Bowl.

But, for now, they'll celebrate getting the draft in D.C.

"The draft is a celebration of one of our most cherished cultural institutions," Trump said. "Everyone in the world is going to be watching."

The Detroit Sports Commission estimated the 2024 draft had an economic impact of $213.6 million on the city. Last month's first round was watched across TV and digital platforms by 13.6 million people, the second-highest total in history -- behind only the 2020.

"The draft has become one of the great entertainment sports events," Goodell said. "We can have a tremendous impact on this community, and it will not just be an event, it will show the world how far the nation's capital has come and where it's going."

It's the second time in a week that Goodell has participated in a major announcement for the district. Last week, he attended a news conference announcing the stadium deal between the team and the city for nearly $4 billion. That deal still must be approved by the D.C. Council.