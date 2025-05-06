Check out some of the best outfits from athletes at the 2024 Met Gala, featuring Stefon Diggs, Angel Reese, Nelly Korda and more. (1:07)

The 2025 Met Gala has officially kicked off in New York City, and some of the biggest sports stars are in attendance.

To the theme of "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," Lewis Hamilton, Saquon Barkley and Breanna Stewart have already put their most fashionable feet forward.

Athletes have made headlines at the annual fundraising event in previous years, and this year's gala features a strong presence behind the scenes. LeBron James (who will not be in attendance) is an honorary chair, Hamilton is a co-chair and Angel Reese, Sha'Carri Richardson, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are on the host committee.

Here are the best looks and moments from this year's Met Gala.

Lewis Hamilton arrives

Theo Wargo/FilmMagic

Serena Williams is in attendance

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Simone Biles attends her second Met

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Angel Reese makes her appearance as co-chair

Angel Reese stuns at her second Met Gala, but this time as a Host Committee Member! 🌟



Outfit by Thom Browne. pic.twitter.com/AFq1z0rbf1 — WNBA (@WNBA) May 5, 2025

Joe Burrow makes his Met debut

Dwyane Wade attends with wife Gabrielle Union

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Saquon Barkley is in attendance

Sabrina Ionescu makes her Met debut

Sabrina Ionescu has arrived at the 2025 Met Gala ✨ pic.twitter.com/g7xnyYkotW — WNBA (@WNBA) May 5, 2025

Breanna Stewart arrives

Breanna Stewart 🤝 Met Gala



The New York Liberty are showing out tonight! pic.twitter.com/FSyC9NR1t1 — WNBA (@WNBA) May 5, 2025

Former NBA All-Star Norm Nixon is in the house

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Venus Williams is in attendance

Theo Wargo/FilmMagic

Jonathan Owens arrives in style

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jonquel Jones arrives

2024 Finals MVP Jonquel Jones is serving looks at the Met Gala 🔥



📸: Brandon Todd (via New York Liberty) pic.twitter.com/TlJh6fKcHv — WNBA (@WNBA) May 5, 2025

Justin Jefferson makes his Met debut

Savion Washington/Getty Images

Noah Lyles is in attendance

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Savannah James arrives

Sha'Carri Richardson makes her Met debut

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Colin Kaepernick has arrived

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Australian Motocross racer Jett Lawrence arrives

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Russell Wilson is attendance

Savion Washington/Getty Images

Three-time Olympic fencer Miles Chamley-Watson arrives

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jalen Hurts is in the house