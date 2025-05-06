        <
        >

          Met Gala 2025 red carpet: Athlete looks, best moments

          play
          Athletes show out at the 2024 Met Gala (1:07)

          Check out some of the best outfits from athletes at the 2024 Met Gala, featuring Stefon Diggs, Angel Reese, Nelly Korda and more. (1:07)

          • ESPN staffMay 6, 2025, 12:25 AM

          The 2025 Met Gala has officially kicked off in New York City, and some of the biggest sports stars are in attendance.

          To the theme of "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," Lewis Hamilton, Saquon Barkley and Breanna Stewart have already put their most fashionable feet forward.

          Athletes have made headlines at the annual fundraising event in previous years, and this year's gala features a strong presence behind the scenes. LeBron James (who will not be in attendance) is an honorary chair, Hamilton is a co-chair and Angel Reese, Sha'Carri Richardson, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are on the host committee.

          Here are the best looks and moments from this year's Met Gala.

          Lewis Hamilton arrives

          Serena Williams is in attendance

          Simone Biles attends her second Met

          Angel Reese makes her appearance as co-chair

          Joe Burrow makes his Met debut

          Dwyane Wade attends with wife Gabrielle Union

          Saquon Barkley is in attendance

          Sabrina Ionescu makes her Met debut

          Breanna Stewart arrives

          Former NBA All-Star Norm Nixon is in the house

          Venus Williams is in attendance

          Jonathan Owens arrives in style

          Jonquel Jones arrives

          Justin Jefferson makes his Met debut

          Noah Lyles is in attendance

          Savannah James arrives

          Sha'Carri Richardson makes her Met debut

          Colin Kaepernick has arrived

          Australian Motocross racer Jett Lawrence arrives

          Russell Wilson is attendance

          Three-time Olympic fencer Miles Chamley-Watson arrives

          Jalen Hurts is in the house