The 2025 Met Gala has officially kicked off in New York City, and some of the biggest sports stars are in attendance.
To the theme of "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," Lewis Hamilton, Saquon Barkley and Breanna Stewart have already put their most fashionable feet forward.
Athletes have made headlines at the annual fundraising event in previous years, and this year's gala features a strong presence behind the scenes. LeBron James (who will not be in attendance) is an honorary chair, Hamilton is a co-chair and Angel Reese, Sha'Carri Richardson, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are on the host committee.
Here are the best looks and moments from this year's Met Gala.
Lewis Hamilton arrives
Serena Williams is in attendance
Simone Biles attends her second Met
Angel Reese makes her appearance as co-chair
Angel Reese stuns at her second Met Gala, but this time as a Host Committee Member! 🌟— WNBA (@WNBA) May 5, 2025
Outfit by Thom Browne. pic.twitter.com/AFq1z0rbf1
Joe Burrow makes his Met debut
And Joe Burrow at the #MetGala2025 pic.twitter.com/Uv3N45a4J4— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 5, 2025
Dwyane Wade attends with wife Gabrielle Union
Saquon Barkley is in attendance
Saquon Barkley has arrived at the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/J0aLP8s9D7— NFL (@NFL) May 5, 2025
Sabrina Ionescu makes her Met debut
Sabrina Ionescu has arrived at the 2025 Met Gala ✨ pic.twitter.com/g7xnyYkotW— WNBA (@WNBA) May 5, 2025
Breanna Stewart arrives
Breanna Stewart 🤝 Met Gala— WNBA (@WNBA) May 5, 2025
The New York Liberty are showing out tonight! pic.twitter.com/FSyC9NR1t1
Former NBA All-Star Norm Nixon is in the house
Venus Williams is in attendance
Jonathan Owens arrives in style
Jonquel Jones arrives
2024 Finals MVP Jonquel Jones is serving looks at the Met Gala 🔥— WNBA (@WNBA) May 5, 2025
📸: Brandon Todd (via New York Liberty) pic.twitter.com/TlJh6fKcHv