Throughout high school and college, Shedeur Sanders has worn No. 2 and even incorporated it into his branding. But as he begins his NFL career, he'll be wearing a new number.

The Browns announced jersey numbers Tuesday for their rookies, and Sanders will wear No. 12.

Wide receiver and return specialist DeAndre Carter, who was signed earlier in the offseason, picked No. 2.

Sanders' jersey number is a notable choice, as it was also worn by seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, who has been a mentor to Sanders.

Sanders, the 144th pick in the 2025 draft, will wear his new jersey number for the first time Friday, when the Browns open their three-day rookie minicamp.

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel, the former Oregon, Oklahoma and UCF standout who was selected ahead of Sanders with the 94th pick, will wear No. 5.

The rookie jersey numbers are subject to change, but the Browns said they will be worn throughout training camp.

Veteran wide receiver Diontae Johnson, meanwhile, picked No. 16, marking the first time he will wear that number in the NFL. His one-year contract with the Browns is for the veterans minimum of $1.7 million and doesn't include any guaranteed money, ESPN's Field Yates reported Tuesday.

It's a contract that carries little risk for the Browns while Johnson, 28, will work to reestablish his value after bouncing between three teams last season after spending the first five seasons of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.