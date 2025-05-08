Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Rookie Brashard Smith is joining a group of veteran running backs with the Kansas City Chiefs. But his experience sets him apart from those he will be competing with for playing time, and Smith says he's counting on that to help him to make an impact in his first NFL season.

"Not a lot of running backs have receiver skills and running back skills,'' said Smith, who was drafted by the Chiefs this year in the seventh round. "So I feel like just coming in I could contribute for sure with my skill set.

"I feel like my skill set fits perfectly with the offense. They're already dynamic, and I feel like I'm a dynamic player. I feel like I'm going to bring a lot of juice to the offense and special teams.''

Smith's first three collegiate seasons were at Miami, where he was a wide receiver. He moved to running back last year after transferring to SMU.

The Chiefs like his receiving skills and see potential for Smith in screen passes and split-wide formations out of an empty backfield. They also like his speed. Smith ran 4.39 in the 40, the third-fastest time among running backs at the scouting combine this year.

Getting faster at running back was a priority for the Chiefs. Neither of their two returning veteran backs, Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco, is a big-play threat. The Chiefs signed a faster back in free agency in Elijah Mitchell, but he didn't play last year because of a hamstring injury and hasn't played a full season since 2021.

The Chiefs were also looking for more explosiveness from their kickoff returner. They are anticipating more chances for big returns because of the rule change putting touchbacks at the 35-yard line, so Smith will get a chance in training camp to win a job there as well.

Seventh-round RB Brashard Smith has the speed and receiving skills to earn a spot with the Chiefs. AP Photo/Colin E. Braley

"That's another thing (that) kind of makes him stand out is his ability as a kick returner,'' said Jason Lamb, a Chiefs regional scout. "He's been pretty productive doing that, and our coaches here are pretty excited to see him in that role as well.

"He's an explosive athlete. You see the quickness, you see the speed, running a 4.3. Just his overall athleticism and the dynamic ability he brings, being a former receiver, playing running back for the first time. This guy, when he gets the ball in his hands, he makes big plays happen, so it's a lot of fun to watch."

Smith caught 69 passes in his three seasons at Miami. His receivers coach from his freshman year, Rhett Lashlee, had become the head coach at SMU and persuaded Smith -- after he entered the transfer portal -- that he could have a big senior season with the Mustangs.

But to do that, he'd need to move to running back.

"It's very different,'' Smith said. "I won't say it was an easy change for me.''

Smith made the switch work. He rushed for more than 1,300 yards and caught 39 passes, more than he had in any one of his three seasons at Miami.

The Chiefs believed enough in Smith to trade up in the seventh round to pick him, giving up both of their picks later in the round in the process. They believe Smith will give them returns on their investment sooner rather than later.

"We had him higher on our board than where we took him,'' said Ryne Nutt, the Chiefs' director of player personnel. "That's when you start to consider trading, when a guy is there that you have higher on your board and ... what we would give up is peanuts compared to what we think we'll get. Our coaches are super excited about the kid, and they will find ways to get this kid on the field, whether it's in a third down role, an all-down role, whatever they decide the kid will play.

"When he has the ball in his hands, whether it's as a runner or catching the ball, he can do some silly things in terms of what he can set up. Now he has to come in and pick everything up and there has to be a comfort level that he knows what he's doing. But talent-wise, there should be no reason this kid shouldn't help us at some point in the season.''